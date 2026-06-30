Bodcau, Woodworth Shooting Ranges to be Closed July 3rd

Baton Rouge, Jun 30, 2026

The Bodcau and Woodworth shooting ranges will be closed Friday (July 3) in observance of the Independence Day holiday, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) announced. Both ranges will be open Saturday (July 4) and Sunday (July 5) for normal business hours.

The Bodcau Shooting Range is located at 168 Ben Durden Road in Benton and the Woodworth Shooting Range is at 661 Robinson Bridge Road in Woodworth.

Visitors to LDWF shooting ranges must have either a WMA Access Permit, a Senior Hunting/Fishing License, Louisiana Sportsman’s Paradise License or a Lifetime Hunting/Fishing License.

Visit the LDWF website for more information on LDWF shooting ranges.