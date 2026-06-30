Fighting for the people’s budget, June is National Safety Month, and more

Dear Neighbor,

Welcome to my June Newsletter!

As summer begins, my team and I remain dedicated to supporting the residents of House District 3 and ensuring our community continues to thrive. We are focused on addressing local concerns and advocating for responsible policies in Lansing, with a continued commitment to transparency and accessibility.

Over the past month, our office has been engaging with residents across the district, attending community meetings, and hearing directly from constituents about the issues that matter most. In addition, we continue to hold regular coffee hours, where we are able to hear about concerns coming personally from our neighbors. We are committed to turning these conversations into meaningful action in Lansing, making sure your voices help shape the policies and priorities we pursue this year. I’m grateful for the warm welcome and the opportunity to stay connected with these important voices in our district.

If you have questions about state programs or would like to share your concerns or ideas, please reach out to my office at 517-373-0144 or email [email protected].

Thank you for staying connected and engaged. It is an honor to represent our community in Lansing.

Sincerely,