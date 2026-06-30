IAM Western Territory Organizing Campaign Adds More Than 330 Members at San Diego’s NASSCO Shipyard

The IAM Western Territory continues to build momentum at General Dynamics NASSCO in San Diego, where a major internal organizing campaign has significantly strengthened the union ahead of upcoming contract negotiations.

Launched in January by the IAM Western Territory, IAM District 947, and IAM Local 389, the campaign focused on increasing membership, engaging workers, and building a stronger voice on the shipyard. When the effort began, bargaining unit density stood at 21%, with approximately 160 dues-paying members. Today, the unit has grown to more than 490 members, surpassing 58% density and adding more than 330 members in just five months.

General Dynamics NASSCO employs more than 800 workers covered by the IAM collective bargaining agreement. These skilled workers build and maintain critical auxiliary and support vessels for the U.S. Navy, as well as commercial oil tankers and dry-cargo carriers that help sustain America’s maritime capabilities and national defense.

Although California is not a “right-to-work” state, General Dynamics NASSCO operates as an open shop, making member engagement and internal organizing essential to maintaining a strong union presence in the workplace.

Throughout the campaign, IAM representatives, organizers, and member volunteers conducted regular worksite outreach, meetings, and events designed to connect with workers and demonstrate the value of union membership. The IAM also invested heavily in bilingual English and Spanish outreach to better engage NASSCO’s diverse workforce and ensure workers had access to information and resources in their preferred language.

“Workers join the IAM because they understand that a strong union helps create a better future for themselves and their families,” said IAM Western Territory General Vice President Robert “Bobby” Martinez. “When workers stand together, they gain a voice on the job, stronger protections in the workplace, and the power to negotiate for better wages, benefits, and working conditions. The growth we have seen at NASSCO shows that workers are ready to build that power together.”

“This campaign demonstrates what can be accomplished when members take ownership of building their union,” said IAM International Representative Ryan Carrillo. “Every new member strengthens our collective voice and helps position us for success as we prepare for negotiations.”

The campaign’s growth has been driven by a dedicated inside leadership team that continues to develop new leaders throughout the shipyard. Their efforts, combined with the support of IAM Western Territory, District 947 President and Directing Business Representative Sal Vasquez, District 947 Business Representative William “Billy” Corona, Alberto Del Fin, Adrian Marquez, the IAM Organizing Department, and the many members who volunteered their time, have helped strengthen the union and build momentum across the shop.

As negotiations approach later this year, IAM members at NASSCO are demonstrating that the strongest contracts are built on strong membership, worker engagement, and solidarity.

The post IAM Western Territory Organizing Campaign Adds More Than 330 Members at San Diego’s NASSCO Shipyard appeared first on IAM Union.

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