Art Hearts Fashion Brings the Heat with an Unforgettable Casting in Arizona in Partnership with Avant 121

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Join Art Hearts Fashion in partnership with Avant 121 and Impact Management Group on July 9th for an exclusive open casting and cocktail hour at one of Arizona’s top nightlife destinations, Maya Scottsdale, from 6-9 PM.Art Hearts Fashion and Avant 121 are partnering to bring an official national fashion week casting to Arizona, creating new opportunities for the local modeling community. Produced by Avant 121, the casting will give models and influencers the chance to audition directly for founder of Art Hearts Fashion, Erik Rosete, and be considered for upcoming productions including Swim Week Las Vegas, New York Fashion Week, Art Hearts Shanghai, and the upcoming Avant Fashion Week season. By bringing one of its nationally recognized casting experiences to Scottsdale, Art Hearts Fashion continues its commitment to discovering emerging talent across the country, while Avant 121 expands its mission of connecting Arizona's creative community to the global fashion industry.This event will include casting, influencer engagement, and a luxury cocktail hour featuring Surfside Iced Tea. Models are welcome to sit with Pucci Salon and enjoy getting their hair styled by salon experts in between activations. Media representatives, photographers, and members of the public are invited to attend.Models, Influencers, and Guests can register at https://www.avant121.com/events About Avant 121Avant 121 is a private social club designed for work, creativity, connection, and curated experiences. Find a new way to work, create, and connect within a community designed to inspire growth, collaboration, and innovation.For media inquiries, interview requests, sponsorship opportunities, or additional information, please contact:

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