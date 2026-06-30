Arizona House Republicans Hail Supreme Court Victory for Women’s Sports

STATE CAPITOL, PHOENIX – Arizona House Republicans today celebrated a major victory for female athletes after the United States Supreme Court upheld the right of states to reserve girls’ and women’s sports for biological females.

In its decision, the Court ruled that Title IX and the Equal Protection Clause allow states to determine eligibility for female athletic teams based on biological sex. The decision rejects efforts to force states to abandon fair competition and confirms that protecting women’s sports is constitutional.

“Today, fairness won and female athletes won,” said House Speaker Steve Montenegro. “The Supreme Court confirmed what Arizona Republicans have said from the beginning: women’s sports depend on recognizing the biological differences between men and women. No girl should lose a roster spot, medal, record, or scholarship because liberal politicians and activists refuse to acknowledge reality.”

Arizona enacted the Save Women’s Sports Act in 2022. When Attorney General Kris Mayes refused to defend the law, Republican leaders in the House and Senate intervened to continue the fight in court.

“Attorney General Mayes turned her back on Arizona’s female athletes. We did not,” Speaker Montenegro said. “House Republicans stepped in, defended the law, and stood with the girls and women who deserve fair competition. Today’s ruling vindicates that fight and clears the way for states to protect women’s sports.”

The ruling also strengthens Arizona’s case as voters prepare to consider House Concurrent Resolution 2003, the Protect Girls’ Sports in Arizona Act, on the November 2026 general election ballot.

Sponsored by Representative Selina Bliss, HCR 2003 would require school athletic teams to be designated as male, female, or coeducational based on biological sex. It would also protect privacy in locker rooms, showers, and other private athletic facilities.

“The Supreme Court settled the legal question. Now Arizona voters can decide for themselves,” said Representative Bliss. “Girls’ sports should remain for girls. That principle is lawful, fair, and worth defending.”

Steve Montenegro is the Speaker of the Arizona House of Representatives and serves Legislative District 29 in the West Valley, Goodyear, and Surprise. Follow him on X at @SteveMontenegro.