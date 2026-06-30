Gov. Meyer Signs FY2027 Budget Investing in Education, Affordability, and Opportunity

Governor Matt Meyer today signed Delaware’s Fiscal Year 2027 operating budget, approving a plan that invests in public education, affordable housing, healthcare and the state workforce while lowering costs and expanding opportunity for Delaware families.

The FY2027 budget reflects the administration’s priorities of investing in children, making Delaware more affordable, expanding access to housing and strengthening the state’s economy. Developed in partnership with the General Assembly, the budget includes major investments in education, childcare, healthcare, housing, and the public workforce.

“Here in Delaware, we value our children’s future, our workers, our healthcare, attainable housing, affordability, and opportunity,” said Governor Meyer. “A budget is more than dollars and cents; it’s a statement of our values. Together with the General Assembly, we’ve delivered a budget that helps make Delaware more affordable today while building a stronger future for tomorrow.”

“Our budget is the culmination of months of hard work — thousands of hours — on the part of the members of the Joint Finance Committee and the many dedicated staff members who support our work,” said Sen. Trey Paradee, chair of the Joint Finance Committee. “I want to thank Governor Matt Meyer for presenting us with a fantastic recommended budget earlier this year, giving us a great jumping off point. I also want to give my profound thanks to our Controller General Ruth Ann Miller, whose leadership and fortitude often goes unacknowledged. We thank her and her entire team for being such stalwart shepherds of our precious state resources.”

“I am proud of the work that went into crafting this bill because it reflects both our values and our responsibility to be fiscally responsible. We have developed a budget that supports communities throughout Delaware while preserving strong reserve funds, reducing vacancies, and identifying cost savings to ensure long-term financial stability,” said Rep. Kim Williams, co-chair of the Joint Finance Committee. “At the same time, we are making strong investments in public education, healthcare, state employees, retirees, and working families. From restoring Division II funding and advancing the Public Education Funding Commission’s recommendations to increasing support for Direct Support Professionals and Purchase of Care, this budget makes strategic investments that will strengthen Delaware today and position us for success tomorrow.”

The budget makes a historic investment of nearly $200 million in public education, strengthening classrooms while continuing Delaware’s long-term commitment to modernizing its public school funding system so every child has the opportunity to succeed, regardless of where they live.

To help working families, the budget expands eligibility for the Purchase of Care program, allowing approximately 10% more children to access affordable childcare while providing additional support for childcare providers across Delaware.

The budget also strengthens Delaware’s healthcare system by expanding access to care, increasing support for seniors and providing pay increases for direct care professionals serving Delawareans with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

The budget continues the administration’s efforts to address housing affordability and investing in homelessness prevention. This budget builds upon the Governor’s commitment to affordable housing, making this the largest housing investment by any Delaware administration in its first 17 months in office.

The FY2027 budget invests more than $150 million in Delaware’s workforce, including a 3% pay increase for state employees and public education employees. Those investments support the teachers, first responders, transportation workers, and other public servants who deliver essential services in communities across the state.