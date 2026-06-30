Statement from Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones on Today’s United States Supreme Court Rulings
Commonwealth of Virginia
Office of the Attorney General
Jay Jones
Attorney General
202 North 9th Street
Richmond, Virginia 23219
804-786-2071
FAX 804-786-1991
Virginia Relay Service
800-828-1120
For media inquiries only, contact:
Rae Pickett
RPickett@oag.state.va.us
Statment from Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones on Today’s United States Supreme Court Rulings
RICHMOND, Va. - Attorney General Jay Jones released the following statement today after the United States Supreme Court issued major rulings on the final day of its term:
“Today’s birthright citizenship decision is a victory for the Constitution of the United States and the basic promise that every child born in this country is born under the full protection of American law. But we should never have come this close. President Trump’s attack on birthright citizenship placed real families and children in unnecessary fear and uncertainty. There was no crisis, no ambiguity, and no lawful basis to cast doubt on the citizenship of children born in America. Trump tried to manufacture doubt where the Constitution leaves none.
“I am profoundly saddened by the Court’s decisions in Little v. Hecox and West Virginia v. B.P.J., which weakened the Fourteenth Amendment’s guarantee of equal protection for trans youth who deserve safety, dignity, and the freedom to grow up without being made the subject of political battles. And in National Republican Senatorial Committee v. Federal Election Commission, the Court’s mis-interpretation of the First Amendment further empowers big money in our politics, weakens anti-corruption safeguards, and makes it harder for the voices of everyday Americans to be heard.
“As Attorney General, I will continue to defend Virginians, protect fundamental rights, and work to ensure the law remains what it must be: a shield for the people, not a tool for discrimination or unchecked political power.”
Published on: June 30, 2026
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