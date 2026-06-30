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Let's Celebrate 250 Years of Independence

The schedule includes the annual Reading of the Declaration of Independence, the Nantucket High School Drumline Parade, the Water Contest, live music, family activities, and an evening fireworks display over Nantucket Harbor.

 For the full schedule of events, click here.



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Let's Celebrate 250 Years of Independence

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