TCAA Announces the Launch of its Licensed Booking Agent Program

Connie Pheiff Talent Concierge Artists Agency

Talent Concierge Artists Agency invites entrepreneurial professionals to license the TCAA brand and build a business in the event industry.

The speaker-booking and live-events industry has long needed more professionals who can deliver real, relationship-driven service to their communities. Our TCAA licensing model provides that!” — Connie Pheiff, Founder & Board Chair

NEW YORK CITY , NY, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Talent Concierge Artists Agency (TCAA) today announced the expansion of its Licensed Booking Agent program, creating a path for professionals to build their own business under a recognized talent concierge brand. TCAA and founder Connie Pheiff were among the Top 50 in the Events Industry, as recognized by The Event Planner EXPO last fall. As a Licensed TCAA Booking Agent, qualified individuals can operate under the TCAA brand while accessing booking tools, business resources, vendor relationships, industry guidance, and a growing platform designed to support client development and talent placement. This is not a standard employment opportunity, nor a franchise or contractor position. It is a licensing opportunity for entrepreneurial individuals ready to represent a trusted talent concierge brand in their market.

Build a Business with Real Backing and Support:

Licensed agents support clients planning corporate events, conferences, galas, private experiences, leadership programs, brand activations, and special productions, connecting them with the right talent, speakers, performers, and experiences. An investment is required to license the TCAA brand, systems, tools, and resources. In return, licensed agents receive the opportunity to build with the backing of a professional agency identity, established positioning, and practical support.

“The speaker booking and live events industry has long needed more professionals who can bring real relationship-driven service to their communities. The TCAA licensing model exists because we believe the right people, with the right support, shouldn’t have to start from scratch. We’re giving driven professionals a proven brand, the tools, and the backing to go out and own their market,” said Connie Pheiff, Founder & Board Chair, Talent Concierge Artists Agency (TCAA).

Who We're Looking for:

TCAA is seeking individuals who are:

• Relationship-driven and client-focused

• Entrepreneurial and self-motivated

• Professional and personally accountable

• Connected in business, events, entertainment, hospitality, or community leadership

• Ready to build a business with purpose and momentum

The TCAA licensing opportunity gives people a path to build their own business without starting from scratch, with the credibility of an established brand and an established network designed for growth.

Take the Next Step:

Those interested in becoming a Licensed TCAA Booking Agent should contact TCAA to determine whether this opportunity is the right fit. Qualified candidates will be invited to a discovery conversation to learn more about the licensing model, investment, and what it means to build a business under the TCAA brand.

About Talent Concierge Artists Agency (TCAA)

Talent Concierge Artists Agency (TCAA) is a professional talent booking and concierge agency specializing in speakers, entertainers, and curated live event experiences. Founded by Connie Pheiff, TCAA serves clients across corporate, association, entertainment, and private event markets. The TCAA licensing program extends the agency’s reach by partnering with entrepreneurial professionals who want to build their own book of business under a trusted brand.



Media Contact:

Talent Concierge Artists Agency

www.tcaa.com

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