State CIO and Chief Privacy Officer and AI Strategist Named for Leadership Awards

State of Oregon Enterprise Information Services announced State Chief Information Officer, Terrence Woods, was awarded the StateScoop GoldenGov: State Executive of the Year Award and Chief Privacy Officer and AI Strategist, Nik Blosser, was awarded StateScoop State Leadership of the Year Award.

The StateScoop 50 Awards, now in their 13th year, annually honor the top people that advance government operations and citizen services across the state government IT community. These awards celebrate the outstanding achievements of government peers and acknowledge their efforts to make a positive impact and drive innovation, efficiency, and improved outcomes for the communities they serve.

Woods was appointed as State Chief Information Officer and Director of Enterprise Information Services (EIS) in 2018 and brings decades of leadership and knowledge to the role. Since his appointment, Woods continues to build the strategic foundations and enterprise capabilities for delivering on the EIS vision, “Ensuring accessible, reliable and secure state technology systems that equitably serve Oregonians.”

Blosser was appointed as the state’s first Chief Privacy Officer and AI Strategist in 2025, when Woods shared, “Nik will significantly enhance our ability to safeguard data, ensure compliance with privacy regulations, prioritize workforce AI literacy, and lead efforts to promote a culture of awareness across all state agencies, ultimately making Oregon a leader in data protection, privacy management, and AI Governance.”

The complete list of award recipients can be viewed on the StateScoop website, where it also includes a brief write-up highlighting each honoree and the impact of their work.