Blueme Enters Personal Care with a New Bath & Body Collection Built Around the Nervous System

Blueme's new Hand and Body Wash and Lotion, shown in Renew (Ivy and Rose), one of three fragrances in the brand's first bath and body collection.

Blueme brings its olfactory wellness approach to personal care with a hand and body wash and lotion in three signature scents.

A great fragrance shouldn't only live in the air around you — it should live in the rituals you already have.” — Mei Xu

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blueme, the world's first consumer olfactory health platform, today announced its entry into personal care with a new bath and body collection : a hand and body wash and a hand and body lotion , available in three of the brand's signature scents — Renew, Balance, and Focus.The launch marks Blueme's first move beyond home and ambient fragrance into daily skincare, and applies the same principle that defines the brand: scent designed to support the rhythm of the nervous system, woven into the moments of the day when people actually reach for it — at the sink, in the shower, before rest.Since its launch in late 2023, Blueme has earned a devoted following for its olfactory wellness positioning and distinctive design, and customers have increasingly asked the brand to extend that sensibility into personal care. The new collection answers that demand, and marks the first time Blueme has introduced a personal care category.Each scent is drawn from Blueme's eight-fragrance daily journey and developed under the brand's proprietary 6-Stage Standard™:Focus — Eucalyptus & Lime. Clarity and cognitive engagement, for the start of a working day.Balance — White Lotus & Tea. Equilibrium and steadiness under pressure, for the middle of the day.Renew — Ivy & Rose. Reset and fresh perspective, for the moment of beginning again."A great fragrance shouldn't only live in the air around you — it should live in the rituals you already have," said Mei Xu, Founder and CEO of Blueme. "Washing your hands, showering, putting on lotion: these are the small, repeated moments of a day. We designed this collection so those moments do something for you — so the scent supports how you want to feel, not just how you want to smell."Refillable formats are part of Blueme's roadmap for the collection, with the brand actively working toward a refill system suited to the practical demands of the bath and shower environment.Each product arrives in Blueme's signature slate-blue bottle with a frosted finish — a tactile, sculptural object designed to live in view on a sink or shower ledge rather than be tucked away.Each wash and lotion is priced at $60 (16.5 fl oz / 488 mL) and is available now at Blueme's flagship store at 259 Elizabeth Street in Nolita and at bluemefragrance.com. Blueme fragrances are also carried at Bloomingdale's, Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Nordstrom, and the brand has been featured in Vogue, Forbes, Allure, Harper's Bazaar, WWD, and on Good Morning America.About BluemeBlueme is the world's first consumer olfactory health platform, built on three pillars: Therapy, Testing, and Training. The company develops science-formulated fragrances under its proprietary 6-Stage Standard™, conducts IRB-approved smell health research co-authored with the directors of the NIH National Smell and Taste Center, and develops olfactory training protocols in collaboration with Dr. Thomas Hummel, the world's leading olfactory scientist. Founded by Mei Xu, Blueme operates a flagship store at 259 Elizabeth Street in New York City and is carried at leading luxury retailers nationwide. Learn more at bluemefragrance.com.Smell the Zen.

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