Conductiv Appoints Fintech Industry Veteran Gautam Sircar as Strategic Advisor

Former Jack Henry Chief Strategy Officer joins Conductiv as a strategic advisor, supporting the scaling of its AI platform for lender loan optimization.

Lenders already have loan applications. What they don’t have are AI-powered tools that leverage permissioned data sources to quickly identify which applications in their pipelines should be approved.” — Gautam Sircar

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Conductiv, the AI-powered data orchestration platform that helps lenders turn existing applications into more funded loans, today announced the appointment of Gautam Sircar as Strategic Advisor. A widely respected leader in financial technology, Sircar brings more than two decades of experience guiding strategy, M&A, and go-to-market execution for some of the most influential names in banking technology. His appointment reinforces Conductiv’s commitment to building a world-class advisory bench as it deepens its partnerships across credit unions, community banks, and lenders nationwide.Sircar is President of Sircar Strategies, advising financial institutions and fintech firms on strategic planning, go-to-market, and mergers and acquisitions. He previously served as Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer at Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: JKHY), where his forward-thinking leadership was instrumental in guiding the company’s revenue growth from $300 million to $2.5 billion. Earlier in his career, he held management and strategy roles at Deloitte, Oracle, and PepsiCo. Sircar also serves as Adjunct Professor and advisor to the master’s program in Financial Technology & Analytics at the University of Texas at Dallas Jindal School of Management.“Lending has crossed a tipping point. Speed and digital applications aren’t advantages anymore. They’re expected. The lenders winning now are the ones getting more out of the tools and the volume they already have,” said Gopal Swamy, Founder & CEO of Conductiv. “Gautam has guided some of the most important companies in our industry through exactly that kind of shift. His perspective on strategy, partnerships, and scaling with discipline is second to none, and we’re fortunate to have him in our corner as we grow.”“What drew me to Conductiv is how precisely the team has defined the problem. Lenders already have the loan applications. What they don’t have are AI-powered tools that leverage permissioned data sources to quickly identify which applications in their pipelines should be approved.” said Gautam Sircar. “Conductiv removes the manual drag upfront, verifies the data that matters, and helps lenders approve more of the right borrowers without adding risk or headcount. That’s a rare combination, and the early results speak for themselves. I’m excited to partner with Gopal and the team as they expand their footprint across the lending ecosystem.”Sircar’s appointment comes as financial institutions face mounting pressure to reduce operational drag, modernize fractured workflows, and compete with more digitally mature lenders without compromising on credit quality. Conductiv’s permissioned data orchestration engine addresses that challenge directly, turning incomplete applications into clean, decision-ready ones and uncovering more approvable borrowers from the volume lenders already have. The addition of Sircar to the advisory bench signals Conductiv’s continued investment in the expertise, relationships, and strategic depth required to serve partners, from community credit unions to top-tier lenders, at scale.About ConductivConductiv removes manual work upfront and helps lenders find more of the right loans, starting with clean, decision-ready applications. Its AI-powered data orchestration platform automates document collection, verifies income instantly, and identifies more approvable borrowers from the applications lenders already have; reducing operational drag, improving loan quality, and scaling lending without adding headcount. For more information go to www.conductiv.co

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