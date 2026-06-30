RELEASE: DCCA DISCIPLINARY ACTIONS (THROUGH MAY 2026)

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE AND CONSUMER AFFAIRS

KA ʻOIHANA PILI KĀLEPA

NADINE Y. ANDO

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

OFFICE OF ADMINISTRATIVE HEARINGS

DENISE P. BALANAY

SENIOR HEARINGS OFFICER

DCCA DISCIPLINARY ACTIONS

(Through May 2026)

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 30, 2026

HONOLULU – The state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) and its respective state Boards and Commissions released a summary of disciplinary actions taken on individuals and entities with professional and vocational licenses in Hawai‘i, through the month of May 2026. These disciplinary actions include dispositions based upon either the results of contested case hearings or settlement agreements submitted by the parties. Respondents enter into settlement agreements as a compromise to claims and to conserve on the expenses of proceeding with an administrative hearing.

The DCCA and the Boards and Commissions are responsible for ensuring those with professional and vocational licenses are performing up to the standards prescribed by state law.

BOARD OF PHARMACY

Respondent: Christina M. Celdran

Case Number: PHA 2026-8-L

Sanction: Reprimand

Effective Date: 5-21-26

RICO alleges that Respondent did not report disciplinary actions by the states of Mississippi and Texas within 30 days of the disciplinary action, in potential violation of HRS §§ 436B-19(15). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

BOARD OF PRIVATE DETECTIVES AND GUARDS

Respondent: Joshua Maafala

Case Number: PDG 2025-5-L

Sanction: Voluntary surrender of license and $500 fine

Effective Date: 5-13-26

RICO alleges that Respondent was convicted of the offense of Violation of Privacy in the First Degree (HRS § 711-110.9(1)(a)), in potential violation of HRS §§ 436B-19(12), 436B-19(17), and HAR § 16-97-46(17). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

BOARD OF BARBERING AND COSMETOLOGY

Respondent: The Skin Institute Internationale LLC

Case Number: BAR 2025-127-L

Sanction: $2,000 fine

Effective Date: 4-14-26

RICO alleges that on or about March 10, 2025 through August 21, 2025, Respondent permitted instructor-trainee S.S. to teach esthetics classes at Respondent’s beauty school without direct supervision of a licensed instructor, in potential violation of HRS § 439A-16(a)(4) and HAR § 16-78-55(1). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

Respondent: The Skin Institute Internationale LLC

Case Number: BAR 2025-133-L

Sanction: $2,000 fine

Effective Date: 4-14-26

RICO alleges that on or about March 10, 2025 through August 21, 2025, Respondent permitted instructor-trainee S.S. to teach esthetics classes at Respondent’s beauty school without direct supervision of a licensed instructor, in potential violation of HRS § 439A-16(a)(4) and HAR § 16-78-55(1). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

Respondent: The Skin Institute Internationale LLC

Case Number: BAR 2025-162-L

Sanction: $2,000 fine

Effective Date: 4-14-26

RICO alleges that on or about January 16, 2025 through September 11, 2025, Respondent permitted instructor-trainee G.M.C. to teach esthetics classes at Respondent’s beauty school without direct supervision of a licensed instructor, in potential violation of HRS § 439A-16(a)(4) and HAR § 16-78-55(1). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

Copies of the decisions are available online at: http://cca.hawaii.gov/oah/oah_decisions/

BusinessCheck is an online platform designed to serve as a comprehensive resource for researching licensed professionals. This tool empowers users to verify licenses, review complaint histories and discover when a business was established, all in one place. Please visit businesscheck.hawaii.gov to verify a professional’s license status, confirming their qualifications, compliance with regulations and accountability to a governing body.

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