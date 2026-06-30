NEWS RELEASE: May 2026 Visitor Spending Increased

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF BUSINESS, ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AND TOURISM

KA ʻOIHANA HOʻOMOHALA PĀʻOIHANA, ʻIMI WAIWAI A HOʻOMĀKAʻIKAʻI

JAMES KUNANE TOKIOKA

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

RESEARCH AND ECONOMIC ANALYSIS DIVISION

MAY 2026 VISITOR SPENDING INCREASED

More Visitors Came; Stays were Shorter

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 30, 2026

HONOLULU – Total spending by visitors in May 2026 was $1.77 billion (measured in nominal dollars), up 5.3 percent from May 2025, according to preliminary statistics from the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT). There were 800,554 total visitors in May 2026, an increase of 3.8 compared to May 2025 (771,038 visitors). Visitors who came in May 2026 also spent more on an average daily basis ($292 per person, +13.1%) compared to a year ago.

While there were more total visitors in May 2026, the total average length of stay was shorter, at 7.60 days, compared to 8.47 days (-10.3%) in May 2025. The statewide average daily census in May 2026 was 196,258 visitors compared to 210,760 visitors

(-6.9%) in May 2025.

In May 2026, 432,267 visitors arrived from the U.S. West, a 5.1 percent increase from May 2025 (411,318 visitors). In May 2026, total spending by U.S. West visitors was $904.5 million, the average daily spending was $286 per person and the average length of stay was 7.32 days. In May 2025, U.S. West visitors recorded total spending of $831.1 million, the average daily spending was $248 per person and the average length of stay was 8.15 days.

In May 2026, there were 233,432 visitors from the U.S. East, a 12.5 percent increase from May 2025 (207,445 visitors). In May 2026, total spending by U.S. East visitors was $610.7 million, the average daily spending was $321 per person and the average length of stay was 8.16 days. In May 2025, U.S. East visitors recorded total spending of $540.5 million, the average daily spending was $279 per person and the average length of stay was 9.33 days.

In May 2026, 53,051 visitors arrived from Japan; growth of 15.6 percent from May 2025 (45,895 visitors). In May 2026, total spending by Japanese visitors was $78.5 million, the average daily spending was $248 per person and the average length of stay was 5.96 days. In May 2025, Japanese visitors recorded total spending of $67.1 million, the average daily spending was $244 per person and the average length of stay was 5.99 days.

In May 2026, 18,474 visitors arrived from Canada, a 1.1 percent decrease from May 2025 (18,672 visitors). In May 2026, total spending by Canadian visitors was $39.2 million, the average daily spending was $234 per person and the average length of stay was 9.09 days. In May 2025, Canadian visitors recorded total spending of $40.0 million, the average daily spending was $221 per person and the average length of stay was 9.71 days.

There were 58,234 visitors from all other international markets in May 2026, which included visitors from Oceania, Other Asia, Europe, Latin America, Guam, the Philippines, the Pacific Islands and other countries. In comparison, there were 83,047 visitors (-29.9%) from all other international markets in May 2025.

Air capacity to Hawai‘i in May 2026 (5,151 transpacific flights with 1,122,052 seats) increased compared to May 2025 (4,779 flights, +7.8% with 1,063,252 seats, +5.5%).

VIEW FULL NEWS RELEASE AND TABLES

Statement by DBEDT Director James Kunane Tokioka

May 2026 saw increased spending by visitors from the U.S. West, U.S. East and Japan. There were more visitors from these markets, but their average stay was shorter compared to the same month last year.

Sociopolitical issues continue to impact the Canadian market which recorded decreased visitor spending and fewer visitor arrivals compared to May 2025.

Heading into summer 2026, DBEDT’s Scheduled Air Seats and Flight Outlook June – August 2026 shows growth in scheduled air seats from U.S. West and U.S. West, but fewer seats out of Japan, Canada, Korea and Australia compared to the same period in 2025.

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