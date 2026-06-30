Ahead of Meta Trial, Attorney General Bonta Secures Critical Win

OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today issued a statement after a court fully denied the attempt of Meta Platforms, Inc (Meta) to obtain summary judgment that would have terminated the lawsuit brought by California and attorneys general nationwide alleging that the company designed Facebook and Instagram to maximize profits while ensnaring children for longer and longer periods of time on the social media platforms. The lawsuit, currently set for trial in August 2026 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, alleges that Meta, among other things, designed and deployed harmful features on its platforms that addict children and teens to their severe mental and physical detriment, all the while misleading the public regarding the existence and severity of these risks. In the same order, the judge agreed with California that Meta did not obtain parental consent in a manner sufficient to satisfy the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA), a federal law that protects the online privacy of children under 13 years old.

”One of my most important jobs as Attorney General is to protect our children from harm. As our lawsuit alleges, Meta is prioritizing profits over the safety of children and violating consumer protection laws left and right,” said Attorney General Bonta. “We have secured a critical win that blocks Meta’s attempt to toss out our case and helps pave the way to hold the tech giant accountable in California for its role in fueling the mental health crisis of American children. California is proud to help lead this nationwide reckoning, and we look forward to holding Meta fully accountable at trial in August.”

BACKGROUND

Excessive time spent online is associated with depression, anxiety, eating disorders, susceptibility to addiction, and interference with daily life — including learning. Additional time that young people spend online is associated with an increased severity in symptoms of depression. Increasing evidence shows that these companies are and have been aware of the adverse mental health consequences imposed on underage users.

In 2023, Attorney General Bonta sued Meta, alleging that the company, among other things, designed and deployed harmful features on Instagram and Facebook that addict children and teens to their mental and physical detriment. The lawsuit alleges that Meta violated federal and state laws, including COPPA, California's False Advertising Law, and California’s Unfair Competition Law. In 2024, Attorney General Bonta successfully blocked an attempt by Meta to dismiss the coalition’s lawsuit.

The trial in this case is scheduled to start in August: Jury selection starts on August 12, and opening statements are on August 18 in Oakland, California.