Arizona Senate Democrats Applaud Supreme Court Decision Upholding Birthright Citizenship
PHOENIX – Arizona Senate Democrats are applauding today's U.S. Supreme Court decision affirming the long-standing constitutional guarantee of birthright citizenship, recognizing this as a decisive victory for democracy, the rule of law, and the generations of Americans protected by the Fourteenth Amendment.
The Court rejected President Donald Trump's attempt to strip citizenship from children born in the United States through executive order, reaffirming constitutional language that has stood for more than 150 years. Today's ruling makes one thing clear: presidents do not get to rewrite the Constitution to advance a political agenda.
"This is a victory for every American who believes the language of our Constitution still matters," said Senate Democratic Assistant Leader Catherine Miranda. "We live in a democracy, not a dictatorship. No president is above the Constitution, and no president has the authority to decide who deserves to be an American. That's not how our democracy works."
The Fourteenth Amendment was adopted after the Civil War to ensure citizenship could never again be denied based on politics, race, or prejudice. The Supreme Court reaffirmed that promise today, sending a powerful message that constitutional rights cannot be erased with the stroke of a pen.
"Immigrant communities are not outsiders looking in, they are America," Miranda continued. "They are raising families, opening businesses, serving our country, educating their children, and strengthening our economy. Their stories are woven into the fabric of this nation, and the children born here are American citizens with the same constitutional rights as every generation before them."
The decision serves as a powerful reminder that our democracy depends on strong checks and balances. When one branch of government attempts to overreach, our Constitution provides the guardrails to protect the rights and freedoms of every American.
"President Trump has built his political agenda by targeting immigrant communities with fear and division," Miranda said. "Today's ruling is a reminder that our constitutional rights are not up for negotiation. No administration can erase the plain language of the text of the Constitution with its more than a century of settled law, nor undermine the Fourteenth Amendment for political gain. Today is a victory for immigrant families, for the Constitution, and for the enduring promise that in America, the rule of law always comes before politics."
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