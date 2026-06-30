ASP ARRESTS HOT SPRINGS MAN ACCUSED OF IMPERSONATING LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER

June 30, 2026

HOLLY SPRINGS, Ark. — On Friday, June 26, 2026, around 1 p.m., an Arkansas State Police (ASP) Criminal Investigation Division (CID) Special Agent, driving an unmarked vehicle, initiated a traffic stop on a black Chevrolet Tahoe traveling on U.S. Highway 79 in Ouachita County after the vehicle was observed approaching him at a high rate of speed with blue lights activated.

The driver, identified as Dennis Truelove, 66, of Hot Springs, stated that he was employed by the Ouachita County Sheriff’s Office. Due to the vehicle’s position in the roadway, the Agent terminated the contact and continued northbound on U.S. Highway 79.

The Agent contacted the Ouachita County Sheriff’s Office and was advised that no deputies matching the driver’s description or operating a black Chevrolet Tahoe were assigned to the agency.

The vehicle was later observed traveling northbound on State Highway 9 in Dallas County, just north of Holly Springs. The Agent initiated a second traffic stop, during which Truelove presented a Ouachita County Sheriff’s badge and identification card.

Inside the vehicle, the Agent observed an in-car radio broadcasting on the Ouachita County frequency, a handheld radio programmed to the same frequency, a bulletproof vest marked “sheriff,” and other law enforcement-related equipment.

Truelove was arrested and transported to the Ouachita County Detention Center. He is charged with First-Degree Criminal Impersonation, Unlawful Use of Blue Lights, and multiple traffic offenses.

On Monday, June 29, 2026, Trulove appeared in Ouachita County Circuit Court, where the court set a bond of $10,000. ASP CID Special Agents executed a search warrant on the vehicle Trulove was driving and removed several blue lights, a siren, and law enforcement radios.

Arkansas State Police asks anyone who may have encountered Truelove or the vehicle to contact ASP Troop F at (870) 226-3713.

The investigation remains ongoing. No additional information will be released at this time.