Full-Figured Flings Movie Now Streaming on Prime Video, Tubi, YouTube, Apple TV, and Google Play

Full Figured Flings

Atlanta-produced independent film celebrating body diversity, challenging colorism, and uplifting Black plus-size women.

We wanted to tell a story that reflects real people, real bodies, and real experiences. Too often, women who do not fit traditional standards are overlooked, minimized, or cast aside.” — Lillie Mae Jones-Perry

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Full-Figured Flings (FFF), the independent feature film written by Lillie Mae Jones-Perry of Back 2 the Basics Production Management Group, and directed by D. Dominique Perry and Naomi K. Bonman, is now available to stream on Prime Video, Tubi, YouTube, Apple TV, and Google Play. The film centers Black plus-size women in a timely story about friendship, identity, self-love, body diversity, and colorism, bringing visibility to voices and experiences too often pushed to the margins of film, fashion, and mainstream storytelling.

At its core, Full-Figured Flings follows Amber and Lauren, two Black plus-size models whose friendship is tested after they uncover colorist practices within their modeling agency. As they take a stand against division and discrimination, they become symbols of empowerment and self-acceptance while also navigating personal challenges that threaten their bond. The film explores friendship, identity, self-love, visibility, resilience, and the complicated realities of being seen in industries that have historically excluded bodies, stories, and experiences like theirs.

For writer Lillie Mae Jones-Perry, the inspiration behind the project came from years of witnessing plus-size women portrayed through limiting stereotypes or excluded altogether from meaningful leading roles. The project was born from a desire to showcase full-figured women as multidimensional individuals whose stories deserve the same depth, romance, and prominence often afforded to others. “Purpose over popularity,” said Jones-Perry. “This film was created with intention. We wanted to tell a story that reflects real people, real bodies, and real experiences. Too often, women who do not fit traditional standards are overlooked, minimized, or cast aside. Full-Figured Flings exists to remind audiences that everyone deserves to see themselves as the lead character in their own story.”

The release of Full-Figured Flings comes at a time when conversations about representation continue to grow across the entertainment industry. While progress has been made, authentic portrayals of plus-size women, particularly Black women of varying shades, shapes, and backgrounds, remain limited. By placing these characters at the center of the narrative, the filmmakers hope to inspire broader conversations about beauty standards, inclusion, colorism, and the power of authentic storytelling.

Produced by Atlanta-based creatives and supported by a passionate independent film community, Full-Figured Flings demonstrates how storytelling can be both entertaining and transformative. The film’s message resonates beyond the runway and beyond romance, challenging audiences to recognize the beauty, talent, and humanity that exist outside conventional standards.

Full-Figured Flings is now available to stream on Prime Video, Tubi, YouTube, Apple TV, and Google Play. Audiences are encouraged to watch, share, and join the conversation around representation, body positivity, colorism, and the importance of creating space for diverse stories and perspectives.

ABOUT FULL-FIGURED FLINGS

Full-Figured Flings (FFF) is an independent feature film written by Lillie Mae Jones-Perry and directed by D. Dominique Perry and Naomi K. Bonman. Produced in Atlanta, Georgia by Back 2 the Basics Production Management Group, the film explores friendship, self-love, colorism, and representation through the experiences of two Black plus-size models navigating the fashion industry and personal relationships. Through authentic storytelling and inclusive casting, Full-Figured Flings seeks to amplify voices and experiences that have historically been underrepresented in film and media.

ABOUT BACK 2 THE BASICS PRODUCTION MANAGEMENT GROUP

At Back 2 The Basics Production Management Group (B2BPMG), we believe great productions don’t just happen; they’re built with intention, structure, and the right team behind the scenes. We specialize in turning ideas into fully executed productions, without the chaos that usually comes with it. From film to live events, we manage the details so creatives, brands, and organizations can stay focused on what matters most: the vision.

Full Figured Flings (2026) | Full Movie | Romance

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