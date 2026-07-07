3 Men Movers Ranks Among the Nation's Safest Similar-Sized Fleets, Reaches Highest Safety Scores in Company History

3 Men Movers Three-Year Safety Improvement & Risk Management Report

Texas moving company earns top 10% safety ranking while reducing crash frequency by 68% and recording zero crashes across Houston, Dallas, Austin, & San Antonio

Our trucks are on the same roads as your family, your kids, your community. We don't think a moving company gets to ignore that responsibility.” — Jacky Fischer, CEO of 3 Men Movers

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 3 Men Movers, a full-service moving company serving Houston, Dallas, Austin, and San Antonio since 1985, today released its Three-Year Safety Improvement and Risk Management Report , documenting the strongest safety performance in company history. The report shows 3 Men Movers now ranks among the top 10% of similar-sized fleets in the Samsara network, approximately 50 times better than the average for fleets of comparable size on severe speeding events.The report, powered by Samsara fleet telematics and AI dash camera data, documents a safety score improvement from 81 in 2023 to 98 year-to-date in 2026, a 21% gain over three years. Through May 31, 2026, the company has recorded zero crashes across all four Texas markets while simultaneously increasing total miles driven by 42% and completing 35% more trips than in 2023."We operate in your neighborhoods," said Jacky Fischer, CEO of 3 Men Movers. "Our trucks are on the same roads as your family, your kids, your community. We don't think a moving company gets to ignore that responsibility. Publishing this data is our way of being accountable to every city we serve, not just our customers, but everyone who shares the road with us."The results reflect a comprehensive operational overhaul led by Cassie Downing, Director of Customer Service and Operations, who joined 3 Men Movers two years ago and rebuilt the company's safety program from the ground up across all four markets.The program centers on five disciplines: real-time monitoring through Samsara AI dash cameras and telematics, immediate severe speeding alerts to safety leaders within one minute of an event, same-day event review to assess risk, targeted driver coaching with clear performance expectations, and continuous program refinement based on outcomes.Monthly safety meetings review individual driver footage including harsh braking events, sharp turns, and speeding incidents, with every driver held to published performance standards. Drivers who cannot meet those standards do not remain on the team.Each month, every 3 Men Movers truck undergoes a mandatory inspection as part of the company's formal safety meeting process. Inspections confirm functioning brakes, lights, and horns, verify that safety cones and all required driver safety equipment are on board, and confirm that customer protection materials including furniture blankets, floor mats, and wrapping supplies are fully stocked. A truck that fails inspection is removed from service until the issue is resolved. The driver does not work until it is."This didn't happen because we put up a poster about safety," said Downing. "It happened because we built a system where every driver, every truck, and every shift is held to a standard and that standard is enforced. The whole operations team owns this. When our scores go up, that's every one of them."The data behind the report reflects the scale of that commitment across all four Texas markets. From 2023 to 2025, severe speeding events fell 72%, from 730 incidents to 206. Harsh turning events dropped 58%. Total safety events declined 22% despite a 35% increase in trips completed. Crash frequency per mile driven fell 68%, from 0.76 crashes per 100,000 miles in 2023 to 0.24 in 2025, and through May 31, 2026, crashes stand at zero.In Houston, Dallas, Austin, and San Antonio, 3 Men Movers crews logged more than 2.05 million miles in 2025 alone. Every mile is monitored. Every event is reviewed. Every driver is coached."A safer fleet protects our customers, our team, and the communities we serve," said Downing. "That is not a marketing line. It is the reason we do this work every single day."The full Three-Year Safety Improvement and Risk Management Report is available at 3menmovers.com.---About 3 Men MoversFounded in 1985, 3 Men Movers is a Texas-based full-service moving and relocation company with operations in Houston, Dallas, Austin, and San Antonio. The company serves both residential and commercial clients and is recognized for its technology-enabled operations, crew accountability standards, and commitment to community. 3 Men Movers is a BBB Accredited Business and member of the Greater Houston Builders Association and Southwest Movers Association. Learn more at 3menmovers.com

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