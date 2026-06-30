As Professional Cheerleading Surges in Popularity, Cheer Athletics Has Prepared Athletes for the Next Level

Cheer Athletics all-star cheer team peforming

With pro cheerleading search interest up 60% in five years, Cheer Athletics shows how its programs prepare athletes for the next level.

Professional cheer is the newest destination on a journey our athletes have always been on.” — Jody Melton

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Search interest in professional cheerleading has climbed 60% over the past five years, according to Google Trends data, with interest reaching a five-year peak in early 2026 — the same window in which the Professional Cheer League (PCL), presented by Varsity Spirit, launched its inaugural season. The league's debut match in Indianapolis on Jan. 16, 2026, drew a nationally televised audience on ION as Miami Metal edged Dallas Drive in a closely contested season opener, with Golden State Grit and Atlanta Air rounding out the four-team field. The PCL season continues toward a championship match in Nashville on March 27, 2026.For Cheer Athletics , one of the most recognized and successful All-Star cheerleading organizations in the world, the moment marks the arrival of something the program has spent years preparing athletes for."The launch of the Pro Cheer League is a huge moment for our sport. For years, athletes have asked what comes after their competitive season ends, and now there's a real answer. It validates everything we've built our programs around — strength, technique, discipline, and the belief that cheer is worth taking seriously at every level." ~ Jody Melton, Cheer AthleticsA Pathway Years in the MakingLong before professional cheer had a national stage, Cheer Athletics built its programs around the belief that the sport develops more than competition skills. Athletes progress through age- and experience-based levels — Elite, Prep, Novice, FUNdamentals, and CheerABILITIES — developing the strength, technique, and discipline that elite-level performance now requires at the professional tier.The fundamentals Cheer Athletics emphasizes align closely with what the PCL's debut season put on display: advanced tumbling, technical stunting, and endurance-based skill challenges that didn't exist in this format before 2026.Beyond the Competition FloorCheer Athletics has long maintained that the lessons athletes learn through training and teamwork extend far beyond any single season. As opportunities in the sport continue to expand, the pathways available to dedicated athletes now include:-Collegiate cheerleading-Coaching and mentoring-Choreography and camp instruction-Judging and event leadership-Professional cheer programs and leagues, including the newly launched PCL-Leadership roles within gyms and events"Athletes in our gym today are training for a sport with more opportunity than ever before. Whether that's college, coaching, or now the professional level, the work they put in now is what gets them there." ~ Jody Melton, Cheer AthleticsBuilt on Safety and ProgressionAs interest in the sport grows, Cheer Athletics continues to emphasize that proper progression — built on coaching, repetition, strength, and technique — is essential to long-term athlete development. The organization encourages families to review the U.S. All Star Federation's rules and age grid, which outlines safety priorities and divisions for All Star competition and practice.Looking AheadWith professional cheerleading now drawing national broadcast audiences and record search interest, Cheer Athletics says the moment reinforces why athlete development has always been at the center of its mission."FUNdamentals, Prep, Elite — every level we offer is a step in the same direction. What's different now is where that path can lead. Professional cheer is the newest destination on a journey our athletes have always been on." ~ Jody Melton, Cheer AthleticsCheer Athletics offers All-Star programs for athletes of all ages and experience levels. Families can find a location near them on the Cheer Athletics website About Cheer AthleticsCheer Athletics is one of the most recognized and successful All-Star cheerleading organizations in the world, known for developing athletes from beginner through elite levels and producing championship-winning teams across multiple countries. The organization offers programs for athletes of all ages and abilities, including Elite, Prep, Novice, FUNdamentals, and CheerABILITIES.

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