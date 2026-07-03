Civic Brief Launches to Make Local Government Easier for Residents to Follow

Civic Brief

Independent public-meeting records—agendas, minutes, and plain-English briefs—for communities across NE/Central Florida, SE Georgia, and Long Island, NY.

Democracy doesn't only happen in Washington — it happens in city halls and county chambers, often with almost no one watching.” — Craig Seabrooks

HILLIARD, FL, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Civic Brief, an independent civic-information project, today announced the public availability of its meeting-records platform at civic-brief.org. The service helps everyday residents follow local meetings, public records, and the decisions shaping their communities — without digging through hundred-page agendas or navigating dozens of separate government websites.Public meetings and the records they produce already belong to the public, but that information is often hard to find and harder to read. Agendas can run for hundreds of pages, minutes are dense, and records are scattered across different government portals. As a result, many residents only learn what was decided after it affects them. Civic Brief gathers those records into a single, readable place.With Civic Brief, residents can search public meetings by date, meeting type, and keyword across supported jurisdictions; open official agendas, packets, minutes, and videos when links are available; and read plain-English briefings that keep the official source materials close for verification. Subscribers can choose the communities they care about, manage their email preferences, and review official source links from one account.Each briefing is designed to turn what can be hours of discussion into a clear, skimmable summary of what was on the agenda, what was decided, and where to find the official record. The aim is not to replace the public record but to be a faithful guide to it — every briefing points back to the source so residents can read further and confirm the details themselves.Civic Brief is built for the people who rarely have time to attend a Tuesday-night meeting but still want to know what their elected officials are doing: parents tracking school and zoning decisions, homeowners watching budgets and property taxes, small-business owners following permitting and ordinances, journalists and neighborhood associations keeping an eye on local boards, and residents who had simply given up trying to keep track."Public information should be easy to reach," said Craig R. Seabrooks, Founder of Civic Brief, LLC. "Civic Brief is about service to neighbors, accountability to the public, and giving people a simpler way to see what their local government is actually doing."Civic Brief was founded by a Disabled U.S. Army Veteran and is built around the values of service, accountability, and easier access to public information. The launch arrives as the United States approaches its 250th anniversary — a moment the project frames as an invitation to renew civic participation at the local level, where decisions most directly affect daily life."Democracy doesn't only happen in Washington — it happens in city halls and county commission chambers, often with almost no one watching," Seabrooks added. "If we can make it a little easier for someone to see what's on the agenda this week, that's a win for the whole community."Current coverage includes public meeting summaries, official source links, subscriber accounts, and self-service email preferences for jurisdictions including the Cities of Fernandina Beach, Jacksonville , and St. Augustine, St Johns, Baker and Nassau Counties, and the towns of Callahan, Hilliard, and Windermere and Winter Garden in Florida; the City of Folkston, Georgia; and Suffolk County and the Town of Islip in New York. Additional jurisdictions and more precise alerts are being added as source pages are tested.The public meetings calendar is free for anyone to browse at civic-brief.org/meetings/view, and visitors can preview the latest briefing. As part of the America250 celebration, Civic Brief is free for everyone through August 3, 2026. Beginning August 4, 2026, a paid subscription will be required to read the full plain-English briefings — Resident plans start at $5 per month for one jurisdiction, and Business plans at $50 per month for organizations and professionals. Create a free account now at civic-brief.org/subscribe; a paid subscription is required after August 3.Civic Brief is an independent public-interest project and is not affiliated with any government agency. Residents are encouraged to verify details against official records, which the service links to directly.About Civic BriefCivic Brief is an independent, public-interest project that makes local government easier to follow by organizing public meeting records — agendas, minutes, and plain-English briefs with official source links — for residents. Learn more at civic-brief.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.