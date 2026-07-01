MedPreneur Launches AI-Powered Platform for Medical and Health-Related Students Worldwide

The official logo of MedPreneur, an AI-powered platform empowering medical and health-related students through learning, innovation, entrepreneurship, and global opportunities.

An AI-powered platform helping medical and health-related students learn smarter, access global opportunities, and drive healthcare innovation.

We believe every healthcare student deserves access to world-class learning, opportunities, and innovation regardless of where they live.” — Abdulrahman Lukmon, Founder of MedPreneur

LAGOS, LAGOS, NIGERIA, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MedPreneur Launches AI-Powered Platform for Medical and Health-Related Students WorldwideMedPreneur, an AI-powered digital platform designed for medical and health-related students, has officially launched to help future healthcare professionals learn smarter, discover global opportunities, build leadership and entrepreneurship skills, and drive innovation in healthcare.Healthcare students often rely on multiple disconnected platforms for studying, scholarships, internships, research opportunities, productivity, and professional development. MedPreneur brings these resources together into one intelligent platform, providing a more connected and personalized experience.The platform offers AI-assisted learning, study management tools, verified scholarships, internships, research opportunities, leadership development resources, entrepreneurship support, healthcare innovation programs, and a space where students can showcase their businesses, projects, and professional skills.Founded by Nigerian medical student Abdulrahman Lukmon, MedPreneur was created to address the challenges experienced by healthcare students and to prepare them for careers in an increasingly digital and innovation-driven healthcare ecosystem.“Our vision is to empower the next generation of healthcare professionals with the knowledge, skills, opportunities, and innovation needed to transform global healthcare,” said Abdulrahman Lukmon, Founder of MedPreneur.Although MedPreneur is launching with a strong focus on medical and health-related students, the company’s long-term vision is to become one of the world’s leading AI-powered platforms supporting healthcare education, career development, innovation, entrepreneurship, and professional growth across multiple countries.The startup is actively pursuing collaborations with universities, healthcare organizations, innovation hubs, student associations, and global partners to expand access to educational resources and professional opportunities worldwide.MedPreneur is currently available as a web application at https://medpreneur.online and can be installed on smartphones for a seamless app-like experience. Users can simply open the website in a supported browser and select “Add to Home Screen” (or “Install App,” depending on their device). A dedicated mobile application for Android and iOS is currently in development and will be launching soon.About MedPreneurMedPreneur is an AI-powered Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform empowering medical and health-related students through intelligent learning, productivity tools, verified scholarships, research opportunities, internships, entrepreneurship, leadership development, healthcare innovation, and professional networking. The platform also enables students to showcase their businesses, projects, and professional skills while preparing them to become future healthcare leaders and innovators.Learn more at https://medpreneur.online Media ContactAbdulrahman LukmonFounder, MedPreneurEmail: info@medpreneur.onlineWebsite: https://medpreneur.online

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