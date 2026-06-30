Temporary Work Zone Speed Limit to be Posted on Route 360 in Richmond County

FREDERICKSBURG – The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will temporarily reduce the speed limit by 10 mph in a highway work zone on Route 360 in Richmond County near the intersection of Route 624 (Newland Road).

The speed limit will be reduced from 60 mph to 50 mph in the work zone. Signs displaying the temporary speed limit will be posted on Monday, July 6, and will be in effect immediately.

Following a traffic engineering review, the speed limit is being lowered for traveler and worker safety as motorists navigate temporary traffic patterns and periodic lane closures in the work zone.

When construction is complete, the temporary speed limit will be removed and the 60 mph limit will be restored. The project is scheduled to be finished in Sept. 2026.

Message boards will be posted to alert travelers to the reduced speed limit.

Construction began in April 2026 on a $2.8 million project at the Route 360 and Newland Road intersection. Funded through Virginia's SMART SCALE program, the project is making several improvements to reduce the risk that vehicle paths will overlap at the intersection, resulting in a crash.

Improvements at the intersection include:

New right turn lane from Route 360 westbound onto Newland Road.

New crossover for Route 360 westbound traffic to U-turn and travel east on Route 360 eastbound, toward the Town of Warsaw. This crossover will be built east of the existing crossover at Route 360 and Newland Road.

Signs will prohibit Route 360 westbound traffic from using the existing Newland Road intersection crossover to turn left and U-turn onto eastbound Route 360.

West of the Route 360 and Newland Road intersection, a crossover will be closed.

511 Virginia

Motorists can find updates on lane closures, work zones, traffic and other incidents on 511 Virginia.

Download the free mobile 511 Virginia app for Apple and Android devices to stay connected, or visit www.511.vdot.virginia.gov. Motorists also can reach 511 Virginia by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia.

(END)