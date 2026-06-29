Sen. Hickman scores 100% on reproductive rights voting record in 132nd Legislature

AUGUSTA — Sen. Craig Hickman, D-Winthrop, earned a perfect score from Planned Parenthood Maine Action Fund for votes to protect reproductive rights and improve access to fundamental healthcare. Sen. Hickman is one of 20 state senators to earn a perfect score for their voting record in the 132nd Legislature.

“I am honored to have been recognized by this organization,” said Sen. Hickman. “Planned Parenthood has been a staunch advocate for reproductive freedom and healthcare for women and other vulnerable populations. As long as I am in office, preserving access to these services will remain one of my top priorities.”

Planned Parenthood scored the votes of Maine legislators on 12 bills, including seven defeated proposals that would have restricted and undermined access to abortion and reproductive care. In 2025 and 2026, in the face of massive federal cuts, the Legislature invested in Maine’s family planning services network, which provides essential care for patients, including birth control, cancer screenings and testing and treatment of STIs, regardless of ability to pay.

Sen. Hickman earned a perfect voting score from Planned Parenthood in 2022 and 2025, reflecting a strong commitment to defending the rights of Maine people in the years since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and eliminated the nationwide right to abortion.

View the full 2025-2026 Planned Parenthood scorecard here. Every Senate Democrat earned a perfect score.

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