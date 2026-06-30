U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon Issues Statement on U.S. Supreme Court Decision in West Virginia v. B.P.J.

“Today’s ruling affirms the common sense right of states to prohibit men from competing in women’s sports, safeguard the integrity of female spaces, and ensure no woman faces discrimination on the basis of sex. For years, ideologues distorted Title IX to advance a radical transgender agenda, subjecting women to immeasurable harm. The Trump Administration has fought to restore Title IX’s protections for women and girls since Day One. Today’s ruling cements those reforms and builds on decades of work to secure equal educational opportunities for women and girls. This is a tremendous victory, and we look forward to ensuring that every educational institution in America abides by the law of the land.”

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