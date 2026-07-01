SEOPS Integrates 10 Customer Payloads for Transporter-17 Rideshare Mission with SpaceX

Manifest includes spacecraft from five countries, supporting commercial, scientific, educational, and national security missions

Our role is to remove complexity from the process and allow customers to stay focused on their spacecraft and mission objectives. ” — Evan Hoyt, President of SEOPS

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SEOPS , a leading provider of responsive launch and space mission services, has successfully integrated 10 customer spacecraft for launch aboard the upcoming Transporter-17 rideshare mission with SpaceX. The mission is targeted to launch this month on a Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 4E (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.The payloads integrated by SEOPS on the Transporter-17 rideshare mission reflect the increasingly global nature of the small satellite industry, with spacecraft from five countries: France, India, the Netherlands, Spain, and the United States. The mission supports a diverse mix of commercial, scientific, educational, and national security objectives, highlighting SEOPS’ experience supporting the growing demand for reliable and flexible access to space.Leveraging its extensive experience in rideshare mission management and complex spacecraft integration, SEOPS supported customers throughout every phase of launch preparation—from capacity procurement and mission planning to logistics coordination, payload processing, and final launch vehicle integration. For Transporter-17, SEOPS integrated spacecraft ranging in size from 3U to 16U, utilizing a combination of its flight-proven Equalizer deployers and an ISISPACE QuadPack system to match each payload with the deployment solution best suited to its mission requirements."Transporter-17 is another great example of what makes rideshare missions so powerful for the space industry," said Evan Hoyt, President of SEOPS. "On a single launch, we're helping commercial innovators, government-sponsored programs, and university teams from around the world reach orbit. Our role is to remove complexity from the process and allow customers to stay focused on their spacecraft and mission objectives. As launch demand continues to grow, we're committed to making access to space more predictable, flexible, and scalable for organizations of every size."Notable missions on the Transporter-17 manifest include:- FOSSA-026 marks FOSSA Systems' 26th spacecraft deployed as part of its growing global network supporting secure RF communications and IoT applications.- GRITSS (Geodetic Reference Instrument Transponder for Small Satellites) is a scientific CubeSat developed by ISISPACE in partnership with UMass Lowell and NASA to advance geodetic and Earth science research.- MAVERIC, developed by the University of Southern California, will demonstrate advanced 2D and 3D visual imaging capabilities for future on-orbit servicing, rendezvous, and proximity operations.- R5 Spacecraft 9 hosts a variety of payloads to demonstrate a new, low-cost optical communication system, stemming from a partnership between Sandia National Laboratory and NASA.- SPEAR, a constellation managed by NearSpace Launch, Inc., is designed to advance critical space technologies supporting U.S. national security objectives.Transporter-17 continues SEOPS' long history of supporting rideshare customers on Transporter missions with SpaceX. Since the inception of the Transporter program, SEOPS has helped dozens of organizations successfully navigate the path from spacecraft readiness to on-orbit operations through comprehensive mission management and integration services.As demand for launch access continues to accelerate, SEOPS is also expanding beyond rideshare integration services. The company recently secured two dedicated Falcon 9 missions for its rideshare programs: Waymaker-1, a dedicated low Earth orbit rideshare mission scheduled for 2028, and Darkstar-1, a geostationary transfer orbit (GTO) rideshare mission targeted for early 2029. Together, these programs reflect SEOPS' broader vision of building a more scalable and predictable access layer for the global space industry.About SEOPSU.S.-owned and operated, SEOPS delivers integration and launch solutions for small satellites to low Earth orbit, cislunar space, and beyond. With expertise spanning more than 100 satellite deployments—including missions supporting the U.S. Space Force, NASA, and the National Reconnaissance Office—SEOPS helps customers efficiently and reliably reach orbit. From launch capacity procurement and mission design to orbital transfer and spacecraft integration, SEOPS provides end-to-end launch solutions for commercial, educational, scientific, civil, and national security missions. For more information, visit seops.space.

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