Mental Health Overtakes Prescription Refills as Top Reason Canadians Use Virtual Care, New Data Shows

Raihan Masroor, Founder at Your Doctors Online A growing number of young Canadians are turning to virtual care not for prescription refills, but for help with anxiety and depression. New data suggests mental health has become the leading reason patients seek care online.

But the thing that jumps out in this data is how many young women are coming to us for anxiety and depression. A lot of them have nowhere else to turn that doesn't involve a months-long wait.” — Raihan Masroor, Founder of Your Doctors Online

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Doctors Online (YDO), one of Canada’s largest and fastest-growing virtual care platforms, today released an analysis of patient consultation data covering January 1 through June 9, 2026. Drawn from more than 32,000 active cases, the findings reveal growing demand for mental health support among Canadians, particularly younger adults who are increasingly turning to digital platforms as their primary point of medical contact.

Mental health emerged as the leading consultation category on the YDO platform in the first half of 2026. Anxiety and depression together accounted for more than 5,600 consultations in just over five months — surpassing prescription refills, lab result reviews, and every other category of patient contact combined.

Behind those numbers is a high volume of consultations from young adults between the ages of 18 and 34, and disproportionately women, who are reaching out for care.

Among YDO's most common consultation reasons in the first half of 2026, anxiety and depression stood out as the dominant drivers of patient demand. Anxiety alone generated 3,350 consultations — 77% involving female patients — while depression accounted for a further 2,274 consultations, with women comprising 82% of that total.

The 18–34 cohort is particularly striking. This age group accounts for 2,455 anxiety consultations and 1,822 depression consultations — dwarfing every other demographic segment. Adults aged 35–54 represent the second-largest group (747 anxiety, 372 depression), while those 55 and over account for a comparatively small fraction of mental health contacts.

“We built Your Doctors Online so that where you live wouldn't decide what care you can get,” said Raihan Masroor, Founder of Your Doctors Online. “But the thing that jumps out in this data is how many young women are coming to us for anxiety and depression. A lot of them have nowhere else to turn that doesn't involve a months-long wait. That should tell us something about the state of mental health care right now.”

The pattern in YDO’s data aligns closely with what front-line clinicians have been observing across Canada’s healthcare system — a sustained demand for mental health support that far outpaces available resources, and a particular concentration of need among younger adults navigating the economic, social, and psychological pressures of post-pandemic life.

YDO’s data arrives against a backdrop of well-documented strain on Canada’s mental health infrastructure. According to national health authorities, wait times for publicly funded mental health services can stretch from several months to over a year in many provinces. For a 24-year-old in the middle of an anxiety crisis, or a 28-year-old who has just run out of antidepressants and cannot get a same-week appointment, virtual care has become a vital safety net.

Top consultation reasons, YDO platform — Jan 1 to Jun 9, 2026:

>Anxiety — 3,350 cases (77% female; 18–34 age group accounts for 73% of cases)

>Depression — 2,274 cases (82% female; 18–34 age group accounts for 80% of cases)

>Lab results review and requisitions — 1,818 cases (61% female)

>Prescription refills — 1,292 cases (54% female, 46% male — most balanced split across all categories)

>Patient needs assistance — 410 cases

>Nutrition consultation — 293 cases (73% female; primarily weight management and metabolic health)

Methodology Note:

All data referenced in this release represents total consultations, not unique individuals, as single patients may have multiple interactions. Data is fully anonymized and aggregated at the population level. No patient names, contact details, or personally identifiable information of any kind are collected, stored, or referenced. YDO's data practices comply with the Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act (PIPEDA) and applicable provincial health information legislation.

Note on Gender Data: Analysts note that the stark gender split reflects help-seeking behavior as much as clinical need. Research consistently shows men are less likely to reach out for mental health support, meaning male numbers within telehealth data likely understate the actual scope of need.



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