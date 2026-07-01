Pyramid Global Hospitality Continues to Strengthen Independent Portfolio with the Addition of Naples Bay Resort & Marina

The waterfront resort joins Pyramid’s independent collection, Benchmark Resorts & Hotels

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pyramid Global Hospitality, a leading hotel management company focused on driving performance and long-term value for owners, today announced that Naples Bay Resort & Marina in Naples, Fla. joins its independent collection, Benchmark Resorts & Hotels.

Beginning today, Pyramid Global Hospitality will oversee the day-to-day operations of Naples Bay’s 85 guest rooms and suites, as well as its residential-style cottages; a 97-slip full-service marina; 31,000 square feet of retail space; three food and beverage venues; nearly 15,000 square-feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space; and the private Naples Bay Club that features three pools, a lazy river, an adult-only swim and relaxation area, a full-service spa, a 2,500 square-foot fitness center, a TopGolf Swing Suite, and a six-court tennis center.

The addition of Naples Bay Resort & Marina reflects the continued growth of Pyramid’s independent resort portfolio and reinforces the company’s focus on managing distinctive, experience-driven properties.

Through its Benchmark Resorts & Hotels collection, Pyramid applies a customized approach to each property, bringing deep expertise in independent hotel operations and commercial strategy to support on-property teams, paired with the global scale and resources needed to drive performance. Owners also benefit from enterprise-level support, including Pyramid’s proprietary NEO analytics platform, integrated marketing, and food and beverage and procurement strategies.

“Naples Bay Resort & Marina is a great example of a property benefiting from committed associates and a tailored operational approach,” said Warren Fields, Pyramid Global Hospitality’s chief executive officer. “Independent properties succeed when they can maintain a clear sense of identity while leveraging sophisticated operational and commercial expertise. We look forward to building on Naples Bay’s existing foundation and unique market position as a special resort destination.”

Set along the waterfront in the heart of Naples, Naples Bay Resort & Marina offers an elevated coastal experience on Fifth Avenue, just minutes from the Gulf of Mexico. The resort serves as a sought-after destination for locals and visitors alike, as well as a venue for weddings, groups, and events.

Naples Bay Resort & Marina was acquired in a joint venture between Western & Southern Financial Group and Pyramid Global Hospitality with Pyramid becoming the operating partner. This is the latest partnership between the two companies, further building on a relationship that spans decades, including multiple hotel acquisitions and developments.



About Benchmark Resorts & Hotels

Benchmark Resorts & Hotels is a curated collection of independent properties by Pyramid Global Hospitality, a leading management company. Located in diverse destinations across the globe, Benchmark’s resorts and hotels reimagine immersive travel, inspiring guests to create memories born from meaningful exploration, authentic moments, and innovative experiences – no matter the occasion. Benchmark guests can earn complimentary gift cards, on-property perks, and destination experiences through the collection’s signature Mosaic Rewards program. Learn more at benchmarkresortsandhotels.com and connect on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

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