Funeral service to celebrate life of John Bailey

The funeral of John Bailey, former NUJ president and member of honour, will take place on 13 July in Hartlepool, and will be open to friends and colleagues wishing to pay their respects.

The service will start at noon at St Joseph's Church and will be followed by a burial ceremony at Stranton Cemetery and a reception at The Town Hall Theatre. There will also be an online stream of the service for those who can’t travel.

Members who would like to attend either in-person or virtually are asked to contact the Bailey family: [email protected].

Attendees will have the opportunity to donate to John's local charities, Hartlepool Street Angels and Hartlepool Food Bank.

John loved the NUJ and always celebrated our history. At his funeral the family plan to celebrate his life in pictures and have issued an appeal for material.

If you have some photos that you would like to share then please email them to Dom Bailey at [email protected]. If you’d prefer to send photos via WhatsApp or text, Dom Bailey can be reached here: 07986 766 661.

The only criteria is that the photos have John in them but other than that the more varied the photos are the better. Group photos, action shots, celebrations, holidays, work, church events, community and charitable work are all very welcome.

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