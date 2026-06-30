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NUJ calls for release of photographer in Uganda

The NUJ has called for the immediate release of our member, Klaus Thymann, who was arrested in Kampala, Uganda, on Monday 29 June.

Thymann, a renowned photographer, was in Uganda hoping to enter the Rwenzori Mountains, where he has previously documented receding glaciers. 

Thymann, a Danish national who lives in London, has previously been published in the New York Times, National Geographic, and the BBC.

Laura Davison, NUJ General Secretary said:

“Klaus Thymann is a highly respected photographer and investigator whose work is motivated by a deep commitment to the natural world. He was prevented from entering the Rwenzori National Park at the end of last week. Despite our concerns for his welfare, the NUJ lobbied for him to be allowed to continue his work as a journalist. His arrest is deeply concerning. I hope that the authorities in Kampala will soon allow him to leave Uganda without further incident.”

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NUJ calls for release of photographer in Uganda

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