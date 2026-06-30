Sen. Nelson celebrates U.S. Supreme Court ruling protecting girls sports

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled today that states can ban transgender athletes from girls' and women's sports, upholding laws in Idaho and West Virginia in a 6-3 decision that touches more than two dozen states with similar bans on the books. The Court held that the laws do not violate either Title IX or the Constitution's equal protection guarantee. Minnesota still allows transgender athletes to compete in girls’ sports.

“This is fantastic news for the two dozen states that have these laws in place! Unfortunately, Minnesota does not, and the next legislature needs to remedy that as soon as possible. Generations of girls have earned opportunities and invaluable experience they otherwise would not have had thanks to Title IX and girls’ sports, and I am grateful the Supreme Court stood up for them today,” Senator Carla Nelson (R-Rochester) said. “Ask any parent and they’ll tell you the only thing they really want is for their children to be able to compete on a fair and level playing field. Girls work hard, play by the rules, and earn their spots. It is our responsibility to make sure their opportunities are protected. Girls sports must remain for girls.”

Sen. Nelson has pushed for similar protections in Minnesota for several years, but without success in the Democrat-controlled Senate. In 2026, she offered her Preserving Girls Sports Act legislation as an amendment to the Senate’s supplemental finance bill, but it was rejected on a party line vote. She offered the Preserving Girls Sports Act as an amendment in 2025 as well, but every Democrat in the chamber voted against it.

The United States Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division is currently suing the Minnesota Department of Education and the Minnesota State High School League for allowing transgender athletes to compete in girls’ sports and failing to comply with Title IX rules.

The NCAA and International Olympic Committee already barred transgender athletes from competing in women's sports.