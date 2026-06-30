Terrorist Financing Targeting Center Jointly Designates Hizballah Financial Institutions and Senior Officials

WASHINGTON—Today, the member states of the Terrorist Financing Targeting Center (TFTC) announced joint designations targeting multiple key components of Hizballah’s financial infrastructure, including five entities and 16 individuals. The targets include major Hizballah institutions Al-Qard Al-Hassan (AQAH) and Bayt al-Mal, as well as their senior leaders. These coordinated actions underscore TFTC members’ shared commitment to disrupting Hizballah’s ability to exploit the international financial system. All targets announced today were previously designated by the United States.

The TFTC conducts joint actions, such as sanctions designations, exchanges actionable information on terrorist financing networks, and builds member capacity to counter terrorist networks that threaten security and stability.

The networks designated by TFTC today threaten regional stability, international security, mutual interests, and global trade. By restricting Hizballah’s access to funding, TFTC members are working to protect the integrity of the international financial system, support the Lebanese people, and counter terror networks.

This marks the third TFTC designation action in this Administration and the ninth since the center was created under President Trump in May 2017. Additional information on TFTC is available on its website.

AL-QARD AL-HASSAN (AQAH)

AQAH (“The Benevolent Loan Association”) masquerades as a non-governmental organization (NGO) under the cover of a Ministry of Interior-granted NGO license. However, it provides financial services similar to a bank, far beyond anything disclosed in its original registration documents, and in practice illicitly moves funds through shell accounts and facilitators. Hizballah uses AQAH to facilitate its destabilizing militant activities, undermining the Lebanese people’s ability to rebuild while enabling the group’s own interests.

By hoarding hard currency that is desperately needed by the Lebanese economy, AQAH allows Hizballah to build its own support base and compromise the stability of the Lebanese state.

As detailed across prior OFAC press releases, in 2006, after the majority of Bayt al-Mal’s offices were destroyed during the summer conflict and OFAC designated Bayt al-Mal in September 2006 (see below), Hizballah transferred its financial activity to AQAH, which assumed a more prominent role in the group’s financial infrastructure. Bank accounts of Bayt al-Mal were changed and re-registered in the name of senior AQAH employees and designated Hizballah-linked entities and individuals have evaded sanctions and maintained bank accounts by re-registering them in the names of senior AQAH officials.

AQAH was designated by OFAC on July 24, 2007, pursuant to E.O. 13224.

BAYT AL-MAL

Bayt al-Mal functions as Hizballah’s unofficial treasury, holding and investing its assets and serving as intermediaries between the terrorist group and mainstream banks. Bayt al-Mal operates under the direct supervision of the Hizballah Secretary General. As one of Hizballah's main financial bodies, Bayt al-Mal serves as a bank, creditor, and investment arm for Hizballah. The central headquarters of Bayt al-Mal is located in Hizballah's stronghold in Beirut's southern suburbs.

Bayt al-Mal was designated by OFAC on September 7, 2006, pursuant to E.O. 13224.

IBRAHIM ALI DAHER

Ibrahim Ali Daher (Daher) serves as the Chief of Hizballah’s Central Finance Unit, which oversees Hizballah’s overall budget and spending, including the group’s funding of its terrorist operations inside and outside Lebanon. The Central Finance unit receives Hizballah’s worldwide income and is responsible for managing and auditing the budgets of all Hizballah units and departments, including coordinating the payment of all Hizballah members. Daher and the Central Finance Unit operate within the group’s Executive Council and with direction from the Hizballah Secretary General on where to distribute funds. In this capacity, Daher has been a key figure in Hizballah's financial infrastructure for well over a decade and a half.

Daher was designated by OFAC on May 11, 2021, pursuant to E.O. 13224, as amended, for having acted or purported to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, Hizballah.

ADEL MOHAMAD MANSOUR

Adel Mohamad Mansour (Mansour) is the Executive Director of AQAH, a position that he has held for years. In addition to his role within AQAH, Mansour has used his personal bank accounts to conduct transactions with various Hizballah institutions.

Mansour was designated by OFAC on December 1, 2022, pursuant to E.O. 13224, as amended, for his connection to Al-Qard Al-Hassan.

AHMAD MOHAMED YAZBECK

Ahmad Mohamad Yazbeck (Yazbeck) is AQAH’s financial director. Yazbeck, along with Abbas Hassan Gharib, Mustafa Habib Harb, Ezzat Youssef Akar, and Hasan Chehadeh Othman (see below) have maintained joint bank accounts in Lebanese banks—including U.S.-designated Jammal Trust Bank (JTB)—that has allowed them to transfer more than $500 million within the formal financial system for over a decade, despite existing sanctions against AQAH. Yazbeck has held several “shadow accounts” through which transactions are conducted on Hizballah’s behalf. Yazbeck and Nehme Ahmad Jamil (see below) jointly own Tashilat SARL (see below).

Yazbeck was designated by OFAC on May 11, 2021, pursuant to E.O. 13224, as amended, for having acted or purported to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, AQAH.

SAMER HASAN FAWAZ

Samer Hasan Fawaz (Fawaz) is the head of the AQAH management division and is responsible for administration and liaising between AQAH and various companies that assist the organization with logistics and procurement. He has served in the role of administrative director for AQAH since at least 2010.

Fawaz was designated by OFAC on July 3, 2025, pursuant to E.O. 13224, as amended, for having acted or purported to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, AQAH.

ALI MOHAMAD KARNIB

Ali Mohamad Karnib (Karnib) is a senior AQAH employee who serves as the head of AQAH’s purchase department. As of July 2024, Karnib oversaw the purchase of over 1,000 ounces of gold for AQAH.

Karnib was designated by OFAC on July 3, 2025, pursuant to E.O. 13224, as amended, for having acted or purported to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, AQAH.

ABBAS HASSAN GHARIB

Abbas Hassan Gharib (Gharib) is AQAH’s informatics manager. Gharib, along with Yazbeck, Mustafa Habib Harb, Ezzat Youssef Akar, and Hasan Chehadeh Othman have maintained joint bank accounts in Lebanese banks—including U.S.-designated Jammal Trust Bank (JTB) – that has allowed them to transfer more than $500 million within the formal financial system over the past decade, despite existing sanctions against AQAH. Gharib has held several “shadow accounts” through which transactions are conducted on Hizballah’s behalf.

Gharib was designated by OFAC on May 11, 2021, pursuant to E.O. 13224, as amended, for having acted or purported to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, AQAH.

MUSTAFA HABIB HARB

Mustafa Habib Harb (Harb) is an AQAH official who has participated in “shadow” banking activity. Harb, along with Yazbeck, Gharib, Ezzat Youssef Akar, and Hasan Chehadeh Othman have maintained joint bank accounts in Lebanese banks – including U.S.-designated Jammal Trust Bank (JTB) – that has allowed them to transfer more than $500 million within the formal financial system over the past decade, despite existing sanctions against AQAH. Harb has held “shadow accounts” through which transactions are conducted on Hizballah’s behalf.

Harb was designated on May 11, 2021, pursuant to E.O. 13224, as amended for having acted or purported to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, AQAH.

EZZAT YOUSSEF AKAR

Ezzat Youssef Akar (Akar) is an AQAH official who has participated in evasive “shadow” banking activity. Akar, along with Yazbeck, Gharib, Harb, and Hasan Chehadeh Othman have maintained joint bank accounts in Lebanese banks – including U.S.-designated Jammal Trust Bank (JTB) – that has allowed them to transfer more than $500 million within the formal financial system over the past decade, despite existing sanctions against AQAH. Akar has held “shadow accounts” through which transactions were conducted on Hizballah’s behalf.

Akar was designated by OFAC on May 11, 2021, pursuant to E.O. 13224, as amended, for having acted or purported to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, AQAH.

HASAN CHEHADEH OTHMAN

Hasan Chehadeh Othman (Othman) is an AQAH official who has participated in evasive “shadow” banking activity. Othman, along with Yazbeck, Gharib, Akar, and Harb have maintained joint bank accounts in Lebanese banks – including U.S.-designated Jammal Trust Bank (JTB) – that has allowed them to transfer more than $500 million within the formal financial system over the past decade, despite existing sanctions against AQAH. Othman has held “shadow accounts” through which transactions are conducted on Hizballah’s behalf.

Othman was designated on May 11, 2021, pursuant to E.O. 13224, as amended for having acted or purported to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, AQAH.

NEHMEH AHMAD JAMIL

Nehme Ahmad Jamil (Jamil) is a senior AQAH official and head of the auditing and business departments of AQAH. He has also managed financial services for Hizballah and its affiliated institutions. For almost 20 years, Jamil has provided financial services to AQAH. In addition, Jamil jointly owns a company, Tashilat SARL, with Yazbeck.

Jamil was designated by OFAC on July 3, 2025, pursuant to E.O. 13224, as amended, for having acted or purported to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, AQAH.

ISSA HUSSEIN KASSIR

Issa Hussein Kassir (Kassir) is a senior AQAH official who oversees the department responsible for supplying equipment to AQAH branches and handling procurement and logistics. In this capacity, Kassir opened bank accounts in the formal financial system to conduct business activities for AQAH. Kassir was documented sending nearly a million dollars to Yazbeck, Gharib, and Othman between 2007 and 2019.

Kassir was designated by OFAC on July 3, 2025, pursuant to E.O. 13224, as amended, for having acted or purported to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, AQAH.

ALI AHMED KRISHT

Ali Ahmad Krisht (Krisht) has served as the branch manager of AQAH in Tyre, Lebanon. He previously held at least three bank accounts on behalf of Hizballah and worked in close coordination with AQAH director Mansour, as well as other AQAH officials.

Krisht was designated by OFAC on July 3, 2025, pursuant to E.O. 13224, as amended, for having acted or purported to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, AQAH.

NASER HASSAN NESER

Naser Hasan Neser (Neser) managed Auditors for Accounting and Auditing (see below) along with Ibrahim Daher. Neser was a managing partner at Auditors, held minority ownership in the company, and was listed as an authorized signatory, manager, and legal representative of the company. In addition, Neser has reported to senior Hizballah Executive Council and Central Finance Unit officials, including Daher, about the activities of Auditors.

Neser was designated by OFAC on December 1, 2022, pursuant to E.O. 13224, as amended.

WAHID SUBAYTI

Wahid Mahmud Subayti (Subayti) is an AQAH official who has been involved in conducting transactions through “shadow accounts” on behalf of Hizballah. Subayti played a similar role in maintaining bank accounts in his own name along with other senior Bayt al-Mal officials.

Subayti was designated by OFAC on May 11, 2021, pursuant to E.O. 13224, as amended, for having acted or purported to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, AQAH.

MOHAMMED SULEIMAN BADIR

Mohammed Suleiman Badir (Badir) served as a deputy director of AQAH under Subayti at the Nabatiyeh branch. He held a joint account with Subayti opened as part of a Hizballah plan to circumvent the formal financial system by having members and associates open bank accounts in their personal names.

Badir was designated by OFAC on July 3, 2025, pursuant to E.O. 13224, as amended, for having acted or purported to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, AQAH.

IMAD MOHAMED BEZZ

Imad Mohamad Bezz (Bezz) is the head of AQAH’s evaluation and storage department and is responsible for AQAH’s gold deals. Bezz transacted extensively with AQAH officials previously involved in shadow banking activities, including sending over $2.5 million to an account held by three other AQAH officials.

Bezz was designated by OFAC on July 3, 2025, pursuant to E.O. 13224, as amended, for having acted or purported to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, AQAH.

AL-KHOBARA FOR ACCOUNTING, AUDITING, AND STUDIES

Al-Khobara is owned, controlled, and/or directed by Adel Mansour, who serves as the company’s CEO. Al-Khobara is located in the AQAH building, has provided accounting services to AQAH, and was managed by senior AQAH officials, including Mansour. Other senior officials at Al-Khobara include U.S.-designated senior Hizballah official Hussein al-Shami, who previously headed AQAH and another U.S.-designated Hizballah financial institution, Bayt al-Mal, as well as Ahmad Yazbeck, who was designated in May 2021 for acting for or on behalf of AQAH. For years, Hizballah financial elements have assisted Al-Khobara employees in dealing with Lebanon’s Ministry of Finance regarding tax payments.

Al-Khobara was designated by OFAC on December 1, 2022, pursuant to E.O. 13224, as amended.

TASHILAT SARL

Tashilat SARL (Tashilat) provided loans on behalf of Hizballah, and served as an integral part of the operations for AQAH and Bayt al-Mal.

Tashilat was designated by OFAC on July 3, 2025, pursuant to E.O. 13224, as amended, for being owned, controlled, or directed by, or to have acted or purported to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, Jamil, Yazbeck, and Hussein al-Shami.

THE AUDITORS FOR ACCOUNTING AND AUDITING

Auditors for Accounting and Auditing (Auditors) is owned, controlled, and/or directed by Ibrahim Daher, who is a majority owner and managing partner. Daher has held a senior managerial function within the company for years. Additionally, Auditors provides financial services to Hizballah’s Central Finance Unit.

Auditors was designated by OFAC on December 1, 2022, pursuant to E.O. 13224, as amended.