SUN Meals Site Finder is Now Live: Find Free Meals for Youth at Locations Across Maine This Summer

In the summer months, children lose access to the school meal services they may rely on during the academic year. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) SUN Meals program provides children ages 18 and younger with access to healthy, nutritious food at neighborhood locations across the United States (including in Maine) throughout the summer months when school meals and snacks are unavailable.

Many schools in Maine that offer SUN Meals have already communicated the details within their school communities. Additionally, the USDA Summer Meals Site Finder, an online tool available to the public, provides a listing of all SUN Meals locations in Maine. These sites include schools, nonprofit organizations, and government agencies. Some providers in approved rural locations may also offer free meals for pick-up or delivery through the SUN Meals To-Go program. (This information is noted on the Site Finder as “Eat On-Site” vs. “Meals To-Go.”)

Access the USDA Summer Meals Site Finder here. Use the search feature to enter an address and find the closest location.

For more information about SUN Meals, please visit the USDA’s Summer Food Service Program webpage. With further questions, contact Maine Department of Education (DOE) Child Nutrition Supervisor Adriane Ackroyd at adriane.ackroyd@maine.gov or call 207-620-6017.

In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity.

Program information may be made available in languages other than English. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication to obtain program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language), should contact the responsible State or local Agency that administers the program or USDA’s TARGET Center at (202) 720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339.

To file a program discrimination complaint, a Complainant should complete a Form AD-3027, USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form which can be obtained online at: https://www.usda.gov/sites/default/files/documents/USDA-OASCR%20P-Complaint-Form-0508-0002-508-11-28-17Fax2Mail.pdf, from any USDA office, by calling (866) 632-9992, or by writing a letter addressed to USDA. The letter must contain the complainant’s name, address, telephone number, and a written description of the alleged discriminatory action in sufficient detail to inform the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights (ASCR) about the nature and date of an alleged civil rights violation. The completed AD-3027 form or letter must be submitted to USDA by:

(1) mail:

U.S. Department of Agriculture

Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights

1400 Independence Avenue, SW

Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; or

(2) fax:

(833) 256-1665 or (202) 690-7442; or

(3) email:

program.intake@usda.gov

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

The Maine Human Rights Act prohibits discrimination because of race, color, sex, sexual orientation, age, physical or mental disability, genetic information, religion, ancestry or national origin.

Complaints of discrimination must be filed at the office of the Maine Human Rights Commission, 51 State House Station, Augusta, Maine 04333-0051. If you wish to file a discrimination complaint electronically, visit the Human Rights Commission website at https://www.maine.gov/mhrc/file/instructions and complete an intake questionnaire. Maine is an equal opportunity provider and employer.