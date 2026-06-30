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Berkeley County Government Offices to Close in Observance of Independence Day

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (June 30, 2026) — Berkeley County government offices will close at Noon on July 2 and remain closed on July 3 in observance of Independence Day. The closure of county government offices on July 2 follows the announcement by Gov. Patrick Morrisey to give state employees an additional time off for the holiday weekend. 

Regular operating hours will resume on Monday, July 6. 

Contact the Berkeley County Commission office at 304-264-1923 for more information.

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Berkeley County Government Offices to Close in Observance of Independence Day

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