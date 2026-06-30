Lane closures on I-90 near Worthington begin July 6 for upcoming bridge replacement project (June 30, 2026)

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MANKATO, Minn. – Lane closures on Interstate 90 near Worthington will begin July 6 as crews start preparing for bridge replacements along Interstate 90 in 2027-28, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.



Crews will build crossovers and resurface eastbound I-90 from Diagonal Road to Highway 60 to allow for head-to-head traffic during the future bridge work. The project also includes installing a Weigh-in-Motion System near Worthington.

Traffic impacts

I-90 will remain open to traffic throughout construction. Motorists should expect single-lane traffic on eastbound I-90 between Diagonal Road to Highway 60. Westbound I-90 will also see intermittent lane closures during construction. Drivers should also expect reduced speeds through the work zones.



Beginning around early August, ramps at interchanges between Diagonal Road and Highway 60 will close for work near the ramps at various times. Only one ramp will close at a time. Drivers, and those traveling during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, should check www.511mn.org for detour information during the ramp closures.

Work is expected to be completed in early September.

Knife River Corporation – North Central was awarded the project with a bid of $4,887,480.97.

Weigh-in-Motion System

MnDOT is installing a new Weigh‑in‑Motion system near Worthington in 2026 to improve freight efficiency. Sensors embedded in the pavement measure axle loads, vehicle configurations, and speed as trucks travel at highway speeds. This data supports pavement and bridge design, planning, and statewide monitoring of freight trends.

The system also helps law enforcement identify vehicles that may require inspection. Trucks flagged for potential issues can be directed to nearby pull‑off areas for certified weigh‑in and inspection. By screening vehicles in motion, the system improves enforcement efficiency, reduces delays for compliant carriers, and provides a cost‑effective way to support roadway safety in areas without a full weigh station.

About the 2027-28 bridge replacement project

Approximately 3.6 miles of I-90 between Diagonal Road and Highway 60 near Worthington will undergo pavement and bridge improvements in 2027-28. Additional work includes improvements to lighting, drainage, and guardrail. The timing will coincide with the nearby Highway 59 Worthington project in 2027-28.

Stay connected

Visit the I-90 Worthington project website for more information, to sign up for email and text message updates.

Safety in work zones

Motorists should always be prepared to encounter traffic changes when approaching work zones, including lane closures, lane shifts, uneven road surfaces, slow-moving heavy equipment and slow or stopped traffic. To keep everyone safe, drivers must:

Obey posted speed limits . The fine for speeding in a work zone is $300.

. The fine for speeding in a work zone is $300. Drive undistracted. Avoid using cell phones and mobile devices, adjusting the radio or eating while in work zones.

Avoid using cell phones and mobile devices, adjusting the radio or eating while in work zones. Move over. Give workers room to safely complete their work.

Give workers room to safely complete their work. Know before you go. Get real-time information about traffic and road conditions at www.511mn.org or get the free 511mn smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

Get real-time information about traffic and road conditions at www.511mn.org or get the free 511mn smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store. Be patient. Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times. Do the zipper merge .

Avoid making unnecessary lane changes.

Never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.

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