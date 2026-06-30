Temporary overnight closure of Riverfront Drive in Mankato begins July 1 for Veteran’s Memorial Bridge project (June 30, 2026)

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MANKATO, Minn. –UPDATE: Due to weather conditions, the concrete pour for the Veteran’s Memorial Bridge deck in Mankato, originally planned for July 1, has been rescheduled to the evening of July 7.

Riverfront Drive between East Main and Plum Streets in Mankato will close overnight starting Wednesday, July 1, at 6 p.m. through mid-afternoon July 2, weather permitting, as crews pour concrete for the Veteran’s Memorial Bridge deck, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.



Traffic will be temporarily detoured to Plum Street, 2nd Street, and Main Street.

The Veteran’s Memorial Bridge and Highway 169/Belgrade Interchange will remain closed and traffic detoured until late 2026, weather permitting. Riverfront Drive will also close intermittently throughout the project, with advance notice provided. Final wrap-up work is expected in 2027 and is not expected to require additional detours.

The Veteran’s Memorial Bridge project includes significant repairs to the bridge and improvements to the Belgrade Avenue Bridge over Highway 169 connecting the cities of North Mankato and Mankato. Additionally, interchange ramp signals will be replaced, ramp configuration will be modified, and sidewalks will be replaced.

Ames Construction, Inc. was awarded the project with a bid of $21,273,398.92.

Belgrade Avenue project, North Mankato

North Mankato is also reconstructing Belgrade Avenue from just west of Range Street to Nicollet through July, weather permitting. The work is occur concurrently with the bridge and interchange project. Visit the North Mankato Belgrade Avenue reconstruction project website for more information on the project.

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