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Highway 89 construction near Wannaska begins July 6 (June 30, 2026)

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Bemidji, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation will begin a resurfacing project July 6 on Highway 89 from the Marshall/Roseau county line to the north city limits of Wannaska. The project includes sidewalk upgrades in Wannaska and centerline culvert replacements throughout the corridor.

During construction, motorists will encounter a detour during the culvert replacement work. The detour will use Marshall County Roads 6 and 54, Beltrami County Road 1, and Roseau County Roads 9 and 4. It is expected to be in place for about two weeks in early to mid-July.

When complete, the project will provide a safer roadway, a longer-lasting driving surface, improved drainage, and better pedestrian accessibility. Construction is expected to be completed by late September.

For more information and to view the detour map, visit the project webpage at mndot.gov/d2/projects/hwy89-wannaska.

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Highway 89 construction near Wannaska begins July 6 (June 30, 2026)

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