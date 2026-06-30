California Invests Nearly $10 Million to Expand Career Training and Strengthen Access to High Quality Jobs

SACRAMENTO — A $9,750,000 grant is being awarded to create and expand educational certificate and apprenticeship programs to strengthen California’s workforce. The Employment Development Department (EDD) selected 10 organizations to support partnerships among local workforce organizations, community colleges, adult schools, employers, and labor groups to increase access to certificate programs, apprenticeships, work-based learning opportunities, and other skills training.

The grants are funded through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) and the Governor’s discretionary funds for the Regional Coordination Project (RCP). The investment supports the goals of California’s Master Plan for Career Education by helping more Californians access affordable education and training pathways that lead to meaningful careers.

Tamia Brown, Executive Director, Workforce Development Board of Contra Costa County

“WDBs across the East Bay have a long and successful history of regional collaboration. In our highly integrated and dynamic economy, experience has shown that we achieve stronger outcomes when we are connected and actively engaged with one another, as well as with industry, economic development, education and training partners, labor, and other key stakeholders.”

Gerardo Ruvalcaba, Assistant General Manager of Workforce and Community Development, City of Los Angeles, Economic and Workforce Development Department

“California’s investment in regional workforce partnerships is an investment in economic opportunity for communities across the state. These Regional Coordination Project awards will help strengthen career pathways, expand access to high-quality training programs, and ensure we are developing the workforce needed to meet the demands of California’s evolving economy. The City of Los Angeles is proud to partner in efforts that connect residents to employment and create long-term economic mobility for Angelenos and workers statewide.”

Jason Buckingham, Executive Director, Golden Sierra Job Training Agency

“The RCP award allows us to build on the work our region has done through California Jobs First. Our ‘Better Together’ initiative will bring workforce, education, and employers closer together so it’s easier for people to find a path into quality careers in healthcare, biosciences, and advanced manufacturing; industries that are often difficult for underrepresented communities to access in a meaningful way.”

James Hanson, Deputy Director, Mother Lode Consortium

“Mother Lode Job Training is honored to receive Regional Coordination Project funding from the Employment Development Department for our Pathways to Opportunity project. This investment will strengthen the connection between workforce development, Columbia College, and regional industry partners to expand access to training, supportive services, work-based learning, and career pathways in healthcare, forestry, natural resources, and fire. In a rural region like ours, partnership with the community college is critical because local training options are limited, and we must work together to help residents build skills and move into meaningful employment. We are grateful for EDD’s support and excited to continue this work with our regional partners.”

Marlena Sessions, Executive Director of NOVAworks

“This project represents an opportunity to expand access to excellent careers in health care to career seekers in Santa Clara and San Mateo counties. Over the past year, we have convened healthcare employers, analyzed labor market data, explored community health worker career pathways, and piloted whole person workforce strategies designed to reduce barriers to employment. This funding allows us to expand those efforts into a coordinated regional strategy that supports both healthcare employers and residents seeking access to quality careers.”

Jan Vogel, Executive Director, South Bay Workforce Investment Board

“We appreciate EDD’s investment in regional workforce partnerships that expand access to career pathways for opportunity youth and young adults. This initiative will help connect participants to aerospace and advanced manufacturing careers while strengthening the talent pipeline for one of California’s most important industries.”

The following organizations were selected through a competitive application and evaluation process.

Awardee Award Amount Counties Contact City of Santa Ana $1,000,000.00 Orange Deborah Sanchez

Economic Development Specialist III

1-714-565-2600

Dsanchez@santa-ana.org Kern/Inyo/Mono Consortium Workforce Development Area $1,000,000.00 Kern Jeremy Shumaker

Assistant Director of Workforce Development

1-661-336-6957

shumakerj@kerncounty.com County of Humboldt $750,000.00 Humboldt Logan Ashworth

Economic Development Coordinator

1-707-445-7745

Lashworth@co.humboldt.ca.us Workforce Development Board of Contra Costa County $1,000,000.00 Contra Costa, Alameda Tamia Brown

Executive Director

1-925-839-0553

Tbrown1@ehsd.cccounty.us City of Los Angeles Economic and Workforce Development, Department and Workforce Development Board $1,000,000.00 Los Angeles Gerardo Ruvalcaba

Assistant General Manager

1-213-281-2404

Gerardo.Ruvalcaba@lacity.org Golden Sierra Job Training Agency $1,000,000.00 Calusa, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Sacramento, Sutter, Yolo, Yuba Darlene Galipo

Deputy Director

1-916-773-8540

galipo@goldensierra.com San Bernardino County Workforce Development Department $1,000,000.00 San Bernardino, Riverside Robert Chavez

Assistant Director

1-909-387-9858

Robert.Chavez@wdd.sbcounty.gov NOVAworks Workforce Development Board $1,000,000.00 San Mateo, Santa Clara Mariena Sessions

Executive Director

1-408-730-7837

msessions@novaworks.org Mother Lode Consortium $1,000,000.00 Amador, Calaveras, Mariposa, Tuolumne, Alpine, Inyo, Mono James Hanson

Deputy Director

1-209-588-1150

jhanson@mljt.org South Bay Workforce Investment Board $1,000,000.00 Los Angeles Chris Cagle

Director of Business Services & Apprenticeship

1-310-970-7724

ccagle@sbwib.org

The Regional Coordination Project is 100 percent federally funded by a grant totaling $9,750,000 from the U.S. Department of Labor, with no non-federal funding sources.

For more information about each organization and the services they provide, contact the awardees listed above.