Virtutem Addresses Infor Skills Gap With IBM i Erp Managed Services

Application-layer specialists step in as IBM i developer retirements reach inflection point across North American manufacturing

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Manufacturing and distribution companies running ERP on IBM i are losing experienced ERP staff faster than they can replace them, and the gap has become a documented business continuity risk. Against that backdrop, VIRTUTEM , an Infor Alliance Partner since 2016 and the only designated Infor business partner for PRMS services in North America, is spotlighting its IBM i ERP Managed Services as a direct response to what industry data now describes as an inflection point.The 2026 Fortra IBM i Marketplace Survey, drawing on 315 respondents, found that 69% of IBM i shops now rank skills availability as their top concern, outranking cybersecurity for the first time in nine years and up from 45% in 2020. Procern's 2025 analysis found more than 72% of IBM i developers are over 50, with 35.8% already 60 or older.VIRTUTEM's IBM i ERP Managed Services operate at the ERP application layer, covering Infor LX and BPCS configuration, RPG/CL customization support, job stream management, manufacturing workflow support, and a dedicated in-house EDI team with experience on Gentran, TrustedLink, and IBM Sterling Commerce. The company operates at the ERP application layer, not at the IBM i infrastructure layer, a distinction it says separates genuine ERP specialists from generalist managed service providers that happen to run IBM i shops.Three engagement models are available: staff augmentation for organizations that need specific ERP skills on a project or ongoing basis, IT department extension for teams that need a deeper operational partner, and full operations management for organizations ready to hand off day-to-day ERP application responsibility entirely.VIRTUTEM also deploys IBM Bob, IBM's AI development tool for IBM i, across its entire delivery team to accelerate onboarding into undocumented environments, a common condition in organizations where institutional ERP knowledge has walked out the door alongside retiring staff.Organizations can request a complimentary ERP Environment Assessment , a review of their Infor LX or BPCS configuration, job streams, RPG customization inventory, and EDI setup, with no obligation.About VIRTUTEMVIRTUTEM provides IBM i ERP Managed Services and IBM i Modernization services to manufacturing and distribution organizations across North America. With more than 30 years supporting Infor LX, BPCS, and PRMS environments on IBM i, VIRTUTEM operates as an Infor Alliance Partner and is the only designated Infor business partner for PRMS services in North America. For more information, visit virtutem.com.

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