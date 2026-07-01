Hypno Life Radio Show Named the #1 Live Radio Show About Hypnosis in America

Hypno Life brings hypnosis, subconscious change, and mind-body healing to live radio every Saturday on 1100 KFNX.

Hypno Life airs weekly on 1100 KFNX as America’s only known live radio show dedicated entirely to hypnosis and subconscious change.

Being #1 is not always about competing with someone else. Sometimes it means creating a category that did not exist before.” — Dr. William Deihl, Founder of Doc Hypnosis

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hypno Life , the live radio show and podcast hosted by Dr. William Deihl of Doc Hypnosis and Dr. Jennifer Couldry of Soul Echo Therapy , is being recognized as the #1 live radio show about hypnosis in America because it stands in a category of its own: the only known weekly live radio program in the United States dedicated entirely to hypnosis, subconscious change, clinical hypnotherapy, sound therapy, nervous system regulation, and the deeper patterns that shape human behavior.Airing live Saturdays at 11:00 AM on 1100 KFNX, “The Pulse of Arizona,” Hypno Life brings hypnosis out of mystery and misunderstanding and into a clear, practical, and meaningful public conversation. Each week, Dr. Deihl and Dr. Couldry explore how the subconscious mind, the nervous system, emotions, memory, trauma, grief, fear, habits, identity, confidence, relationships, and performance influence the way people live, heal, and change.In a media world filled with wellness podcasts, motivational videos, therapy discussions, and self-help content, Hypno Life has created something different. It is not simply another podcast about personal growth. It is a live radio platform focused specifically on hypnosis and the role of the subconscious mind in personal transformation.“Hypno Life is the #1 live radio show about hypnosis in America because, to our knowledge, it is the only one,” said Dr. William Deihl, founder of Doc Hypnosis and co-host of Hypno Life. “There are many excellent hypnosis podcasts, interviews, and educational conversations happening in the field, but Hypno Life is different. We are live, we are on radio, and every week we are bringing hypnosis, subconscious change, and mind-body healing into the public conversation.”The distinction is important. Hypno Life is not claiming to be the top-rated show among many competing live hypnosis radio programs. Instead, the show stands alone in a category that very few, if any, others have entered: a weekly live radio show dedicated entirely to hypnosis, clinical hypnotherapy, sound therapy, subconscious change, and mind-body wellness.That unique position gives Hypno Life a leadership role in the national conversation about hypnosis. For decades, hypnosis has been misunderstood by the public. Many people still associate hypnosis with stage entertainment, comedy shows, exaggerated movie scenes, or the idea of losing control. Hypno Life was created to change that perception by giving listeners a grounded, intelligent, and accessible look at how hypnosis can be understood as a serious tool for working with the subconscious mind.Each episode gives listeners a way to understand why people often struggle to change even when they consciously want something different. Whether the topic is anxiety, fear, grief, trauma, burnout, phobias, toxic relationship patterns, loneliness, separation anxiety, addiction, confidence, memory, or emotional overwhelm, Hypno Life consistently returns to one central message: people are not broken. Many are simply operating from subconscious patterns that were learned, reinforced, or protected over time.“People often blame themselves when they cannot think their way out of anxiety, fear, grief, burnout, or old habits,” said Dr. Deihl. “But many of those patterns are not just conscious decisions. They are subconscious responses. They are emotional associations. They are nervous system patterns. Hypno Life helps people understand that change is possible when you work at the level where the pattern is actually stored.”Dr. Deihl, a third-generation hypnotist and founder of Doc Hypnosis in Phoenix, brings a clinical and practical perspective to the show. Through Doc Hypnosis, he helps clients work with subconscious patterns related to anxiety, fear, trauma, grief, confidence, habits, sleep issues, performance, emotional overwhelm, and personal transformation. His approach focuses on individualized clinical hypnotherapy rather than generic scripts or one-size-fits-all methods.Dr. Jennifer Couldry, founder of Soul Echo Therapy, brings a complementary and deeply human dimension to the show. As a Doctor of Musical Arts, clinical sound therapist, certified hypnotherapist, IEMT Certified Practitioner, and EMDR-informed practitioner, Dr. Couldry helps listeners understand the connection between sound, resonance, emotional regulation, trauma, grief, and the nervous system.Her work with clinical sound therapy adds a unique element to Hypno Life. The show does not only talk about thoughts and beliefs. It also explores how the body holds stress, how the nervous system responds to safety or threat, and how sound, rhythm, vibration, breath, and resonance may support emotional regulation.“Hypno Life is about helping people understand themselves in a new way,” said Dr. Couldry. “We talk about hypnosis, but we also talk about the nervous system, trauma, grief, relationships, sound, memory, fear, and emotional safety. The goal is to make these conversations feel human, useful, and accessible.”Together, Dr. Deihl and Dr. Couldry create a show that is educational without being cold, professional without being stiff, and compassionate without becoming vague. Their chemistry as co-hosts allows difficult topics to become approachable. They speak to real people dealing with real problems, not just professionals or experts already familiar with hypnosis.That approach has helped Hypno Life reach listeners who may have never considered hypnosis before. Someone who is struggling with anxiety may tune in and hear an explanation of why the body stays on alert. Someone dealing with grief may hear that healing does not always follow a timeline. Someone who has tried therapy, medication, motivation, or willpower may begin to understand why part of them still feels stuck.Recent episodes of Hypno Life have explored trauma, fear and phobias, burnout, loneliness, grief, toxic relationships, addiction, memory and aging, confidence, separation anxiety, emotional overwhelm, digital burnout, and past life regression. Each episode gives listeners a way to look below the surface of symptoms and into the patterns that often drive them.The show also features special guests from the fields of hypnosis, healthcare, trauma care, personal development, and mind-body wellness. Guest conversations have included discussions on trauma, memory, past lives, emotional healing, and the way human beings carry old experiences in the mind and body.These episodes are not designed to replace medical care, mental health treatment, or crisis support. Instead, Hypno Life serves as an educational platform that helps people better understand the role hypnosis and mind-body approaches may play in personal growth, emotional healing, and subconscious change.One of the reasons Hypno Life stands out is its ability to take serious topics and make them understandable. The show does not talk down to listeners. It also does not bury them in clinical language. Instead, it uses real-life examples, plain conversation, and thoughtful explanation to help people recognize patterns in their own lives.A listener may hear a discussion about fear and realize that a phobia is not a character flaw, but a learned protective response. Another may hear an episode about people-pleasing and recognize how early emotional patterns can shape adult relationships. A listener dealing with burnout may finally understand that exhaustion is not always solved by a weekend off. Someone struggling with separation anxiety may realize the fear of being left can show up in children, adults, and relationships in different ways.“Most people do not need more shame,” said Dr. Deihl. “They need a better understanding of how the mind works. They need to know that the subconscious mind is not the enemy. It is usually trying to protect them. Hypnosis helps create communication with that deeper part of the mind so change can happen in a way that feels more natural.”The live radio format gives Hypno Life another advantage. Podcasts can be recorded, edited, polished, and released later. Live radio carries immediacy. It creates a sense of presence and authenticity. Listeners know the conversation is happening in real time. The energy is different. The pacing is different. The connection is different.This live format is one of the reasons Hypno Life can accurately stand apart as the #1 live radio show about hypnosis in America. It is not just audio content. It is a weekly broadcast conversation that places hypnosis on live radio and gives it a consistent public platform.“Being #1 is not always about competing with someone else,” said Dr. Deihl. “Sometimes it means you were willing to create a category that did not exist before. Hypno Life is leading because it is doing something different. We are putting hypnosis on live radio every week and helping people see it as a serious conversation about health, healing, performance, and human potential.”The show’s slogan, “Train your mind. Change your life,” reflects its broader purpose. Hypno Life is not only about hypnosis as a technique. It is about helping people develop a new relationship with their mind.Many people believe change should happen through force. They try to push harder, think more positively, ignore the feeling, or discipline themselves into a new behavior. When that fails, they often assume something is wrong with them. Hypno Life offers another possibility: the conscious mind may want one thing while the subconscious mind is still protecting an old pattern.That idea is central to many of the show’s conversations. Hypno Life helps listeners understand that the subconscious mind stores associations, expectations, emotional responses, protective instincts, and learned behaviors. When those patterns are outdated, they may show up as anxiety, avoidance, fear, compulsive habits, overthinking, people-pleasing, emotional shutdown, procrastination, or resistance to change.Dr. Couldry’s work with sound therapy expands the conversation even further. Through discussions of resonance, vibration, breath, rhythm, and the body’s response to sound, Hypno Life introduces listeners to the idea that healing is not always purely verbal. Some experiences are held in the body. Some emotional patterns are felt before they can be explained. Some people need support settling the nervous system before deeper change becomes accessible.“Sound can reach places that language sometimes cannot,” said Dr. Couldry. “When we talk about clinical sound therapy on Hypno Life, we are talking about the body, the nervous system, and the way people can begin to feel safe again from the inside out. When sound therapy and hypnotherapy are discussed together, people start to see how powerful the mind-body connection really is.”This combination of hypnosis and sound therapy gives Hypno Life a unique position in the broader wellness and mental health conversation. The show is not limited to one technique or one viewpoint. It explores how different approaches can help people understand the mind, regulate the body, and create new emotional possibilities.The timing of Hypno Life’s growth is significant. Across the country, more people are talking openly about anxiety, burnout, trauma, grief, sleep struggles, emotional overwhelm, loneliness, and the limits of simply pushing through. Many are searching for approaches that address both the mind and body. They want more than surface-level motivation. They want to understand why they feel the way they feel and what might help them move forward.Hypno Life meets that need by offering a weekly public conversation focused on the subconscious mind and mind-body healing. The show also helps bridge the gap between curiosity and action. Some listeners may not be ready to schedule a hypnotherapy session. Others may simply want to learn. Some may be skeptical. Hypno Life gives all of them a place to begin. It allows people to hear thoughtful conversations about hypnosis without pressure, fear, or confusion.For the hypnosis profession, Hypno Life also serves an important public education role. The field of hypnosis has long needed clear voices willing to explain what hypnosis is, what it is not, and why it matters. By airing weekly on live radio, Hypno Life gives hypnosis a more visible and credible place in public discussion.The show’s reach beyond the live broadcast is also important. After airing on 1100 KFNX, episodes are available on major podcast and streaming platforms, giving listeners the ability to revisit episodes, share them, and discover the show from outside Arizona. This allows Hypno Life to operate as both a local live radio program and a growing national educational platform.For both hosts, the mission is professional and personal. They have seen how unresolved patterns can shape lives, relationships, health, identity, and potential. They have also seen how powerful it can be when people finally understand that change may not require fighting themselves. It may require working with the deeper part of the mind that has been trying to protect them.“People tune in because they are curious,” said Dr. Deihl. “But many keep listening because they hear something that makes them feel seen. They realize there may be a reason they feel the way they feel. They realize there may be a way forward.”For listeners seeking a fresh, intelligent, and compassionate discussion about hypnosis, trauma, grief, fear, anxiety, sound therapy, emotional regulation, and subconscious transformation, Hypno Life offers something rare: a live weekly radio show dedicated entirely to the power of the mind.As the only known weekly live radio show in America focused entirely on hypnosis, Hypno Life is not only entering the national conversation. It is helping lead it.About Hypno LifeHypno Life is a live radio show and podcast hosted by Dr. William Deihl and Dr. Jennifer Couldry. The show explores hypnosis, clinical hypnotherapy, sound therapy, trauma, grief, anxiety, burnout, personal transformation, nervous system regulation, subconscious patterns, and the mind-body connection. Hypno Life airs live Saturdays at 11:00 AM on 1100 KFNX, “The Pulse of Arizona,” and is available on major podcast and streaming platforms.About Dr. William Deihl and Doc HypnosisDr. William Deihl is a third-generation hypnotist and the founder of Doc Hypnosis in Phoenix, Arizona. Through Doc Hypnosis, he helps clients work with subconscious patterns related to anxiety, fear, trauma, grief, confidence, habits, sleep, performance, emotional overwhelm, and personal transformation. His work focuses on individualized clinical hypnotherapy designed to help people create meaningful change beneath the surface of conscious thought.About Dr. Jennifer Couldry and Soul Echo TherapyDr. Jennifer Couldry is the founder of Soul Echo Therapy and a clinical sound therapist, certified hypnotherapist, IEMT Certified Practitioner, and EMDR-informed practitioner. With a Doctor of Musical Arts background and extensive experience in voice, resonance, and therapeutic sound, Dr. Couldry helps clients support nervous system regulation, grief work, trauma recovery, emotional balance, and mind-body healing.

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