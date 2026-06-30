Arizona Senate Republicans Mark Yarnell Hill Anniversary, Honor Arizona's Fallen Firefighters

ARIZONA, June 30 - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tuesday, June 30, 2026

PHOENIX, ARIZONA—Thirteen years after the Yarnell Hill Fire claimed the lives of the 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots, Arizona Senate Republicans are remembering their extraordinary sacrifice and honoring every firefighter who has given their life protecting Arizona's families, communities, and public lands.

This year's anniversary carries even greater significance following the death of Arizona firefighter Nick Hutcherson of Glendale, who was killed while battling a wildfire in Colorado just days ago. As Arizona reflects on the Yarnell Hill Fire, the Dude Fire, and other tragedies that have forever changed our state, Senate Republicans are reaffirming their unwavering support for the firefighters and first responders who continue putting themselves in harm's way to protect complete strangers.

The Yarnell Hill Fire began after lightning ignited dry brush near Yarnell on June 28, 2013. Two days later, rapidly shifting winds pushed the fire into the path of the Granite Mountain Hotshots, an elite Prescott Fire Department crew working to protect the town. Nineteen of the 20 crew members lost their lives, making it one of the deadliest wildfire disasters in American history and one of Arizona's darkest days.

"No one puts on a firefighter's uniform expecting to become a hero. They do it because they believe protecting others is worth the risk," said Senate President Warren Petersen. "Today we remember the 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots, whose courage will forever be woven into Arizona's history. We also remember Nick Hutcherson and every firefighter who never made it home after answering the call. Their sacrifice reminds us that safe communities are only possible because brave men and women are willing to risk everything for people they've never met."

"As one who also fought these wildfires during my career, the loss is especially emotional," said Senator Mark Finchem. "For the people of Yarnell, Prescott, and communities across Legislative District 1, this isn't just another anniversary. It's personal. These men were our neighbors. Their families still live here. Their legacy lives on in our communities and serves as a constant reminder of the incredible courage it takes to answer the call when lives are on the line. We honor them not only by remembering their sacrifice, but by continuing to stand behind the firefighters protecting Arizona today."

"Every alarm carries uncertainty. Every wildfire can change in seconds. Yet firefighters continue showing up because someone has to," said Senator Kevin Payne, Chairman of the Senate Public Safety Committee. "The Granite Mountain Hotshots knew the risks, just as Nick Hutcherson did. Their courage deserves more than our gratitude. It deserves our commitment to ensuring Arizona's firefighters have the training, equipment, resources, and support they need to safely carry out one of the most dangerous jobs in America. We will continue backing those who dedicate their lives to protecting ours."

"Remembering Yarnell also means learning from Yarnell," said President Pro Tempore T.J. Shope, Chairman of the Senate Natural Resources, Energy and Water Committee. "Responsible forest management, hazardous fuel reduction, watershed protection, and strong coordination across all levels of government help reduce wildfire risk and better protect both our communities and the firefighters defending them. While we can never eliminate every wildfire, we have a responsibility to pursue practical solutions that strengthen Arizona's resilience and help prevent future tragedies."

Thirteen years later, the Granite Mountain Hotshots remain a symbol of extraordinary courage, sacrifice, and service. Today, Arizona Senate Republicans also honor every firefighter, law enforcement officer, paramedic, and first responder who willingly runs toward danger so others can make it home safely.

###

For more information, contact:

Kim Quintero

Director of Communications | Arizona State Senate Republican Caucus

kquintero@azleg.gov

‍