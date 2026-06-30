CPW closes Lone Dome State Wildlife Area and Bayfield Lions Club Shooting Range due to fire danger

June 30, 2026

DURANGO, Colo. – Due to the ongoing Ferris Fire in southwest Colorado, Colorado Parks and Wildlife has temporarily closed public access to the Lone Dome State Wildlife Area in Dolores and Montezuma Counties.

The Lone Dome State Wildlife Area lies along the southern edge of the U.S. Forest Service closure area established in response to the Ferris Fire. Because of existing road closures, the state wildlife area is effectively inaccessible.

“We’re implementing the closure to support the efforts by the U.S. Forest Service and the counties to keep the public out of the active fire area and to protect public and firefighter safety,” said CPW Area Wildlife Manager Adrian Archuleta. “We appreciate the public’s assistance in respecting these closures.”

In addition, CPW has temporarily closed the Bayfield Lions Club Shooting Range following La Plata County's implementation of Stage 2 fire restrictions.

Both closures will remain in effect until conditions allow the areas to safely reopen. Visitors are encouraged to respect all closures and avoid traveling into active fire areas.

As fire conditions continue to change, further closures may be put into place for public safety and to support firefighting efforts.

For additional information on nearby state wildlife areas or those throughout Colorado, please visit the Colorado Hunting Atlas online or contact your local CPW office.



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