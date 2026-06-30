Colorado Parks and Wildlife enforces sober boating and Operation Dry Water

DATE: June 30, 2026

DENVER — Boaters heading out onto the water for the holiday weekend will see additional Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officers enforcing boating under the influence (BUI) laws as part of the national Operation Dry Water campaign.

This enforcement operation is timed closely to July 4 each year to educate boaters about the dangers of BUI and reduce waterway accidents. Here are some important reminders on BUI:

Alcohol impairs judgment, balance, vision and reaction time on the water, which can increase fatigue and the dangers of cold-water immersion.

Sun, wind, noise, vibration and motion are added factors in a boating environment. All of these intensify the effects of alcohol, drugs and some medications.

A general rule to remember is that one drink on land is equivalent to three drinks on the water.

Intoxication on board can cause injuries like slips onboard or falls overboard.

“Alcohol use is one of the leading contributing factors in recreational boating deaths in the country, because it affects people faster on the water than it does on land,” said Flatwater Criminal Investigator and Boating Safety & Enforcement Coordinator Brian Phillips. “We encourage boaters to be boat smart, boat safe and boat sober.”

Operation Dry Water will include increased patrols and checkpoints. Penalties for BUI include fines, boat impoundment, potential jail time and loss of boating privileges. Boaters with a blood alcohol content (BAC) level above the .08 state limit will be arrested for BUI.

Boating in Colorado is unique because the weather can be unpredictable, the water is cold beneath the surface, and there are no lifeguards along shorelines. Outdoor recreationists boat and swim at their own risk.

Life jackets truly save lives, and the majority of water-related deaths occur because people do not wear them. Regardless of age or swimming experience, cold water and windy conditions can quickly lead to a drowning emergency. A life jacket will keep your head above water, keep your airways clear, and support your body if it goes numb and you are unable to swim.

Boating Safety: What Every Boater Needs to Know

Wear a life jacket​.

Take a boater safety course.

Find a CPW life jacket loaner station to borrow a life jacket.

Paddleboards and kayaks are considered vessels, and life jacket requirements apply.

Heavy rain can raise water levels quickly and without notice. Check river flows at https://dwr.state.co.us/Tools/Stations.

Water flows on streams and river bottoms can be inconsistent, so beware of rocks and unmarked hazards below the surface.

Only boat or paddle in conditions you are comfortable and confident in.

Boat and raft with a buddy and avoid floating alone, especially during high flows.

Bring layers of clothing for elevation and changing weather conditions, and a sound-producing device (whistle, horn) if you need to call for help.

To avoid sparking a fire, ensure chains on boat trailers are secure and not dragging on the ground.

There have already been five water-related fatalities in Colorado this year. On average, CPW reports around 30 water-related fatalities every summer. The majority of water-related fatalities happen when people are swimming in cold water and paddleboarding or kayaking while not wearing a life jacket.

"Wearing a life jacket during a water emergency significantly boosts your survival odds,” said Boating Safety and Registrations Program Manager Grant Brown.

For more information on boating safety, visit cpw.state.co.us or download the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Boating 2026 Handbook (Folleto de Regulacíon de Caza Mayor En Español).

To request a boating safety interview with a CPW officer in your area, contact the CPW Public Information Officer in your region.