Governor Moore Statement on Supreme Court Birthright Citizenship Decision

Updated: Tuesday, June 30, 2026

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Governor Moore released the following statement on the Supreme Court’s ruling upholding birthright citizenship:

"As the son of an immigrant, single mom, I would not be here today without the promise that this country makes to every child born on its land: you belong here, no matter where your parents came from or how much money they had in their pocket. For generations, the promise that every child born on American soil is an American citizen has been woven into the very fabric of our Constitution. Today's ruling affirms that promise.

“This decision is a welcome relief to the immigrant communities across Maryland who have faced relentless attacks from this federal administration over the past two years. The White House does not get to pick and choose who has the right to be an American.

“Every child born in this country is a child of opportunity, regardless of their parents' immigration status or where their family's story began. In Maryland, we will continue to support the immigrant neighbors and communities who help make our state stronger every day, and we will never leave them behind.”

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