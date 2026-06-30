Governor Moore Declares State of Preparedness Ahead of Historic Heat Wave

Updated: Tuesday, June 30, 2026

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Governor Wes Moore today declared a State of Preparedness ahead of a heat wave expected to result in very hot and humid conditions, causing extreme heat risk across the state. Conditions will last from Wednesday, July 1st, through Sunday, July 5th, with the hottest conditions most likely Thursday through Saturday, requiring heightened awareness and preparedness from Marylanders and those visiting our state.

“The health and safety of Marylanders, and those visiting our state for this holiday week, is our top priority,” said Gov. Moore. “This State of Preparedness will ensure that Maryland is ready to protect our people ahead of this extreme heat. We’re also asking Marylanders to do their part to stay cool, stay hydrated and to check in on their neighbors, particularly any vulnerable populations like the elderly, children or pets to make sure they’re staying cool, as well.”

A State of Preparedness enhances the state's ability to respond swiftly and effectively to potential hazards and threats in advance of an actual disaster. The order directs the Department of Emergency Management to coordinate the comprehensive preparation of state government ahead of potential impacts from hazards or threats, providing a vital layer of protection for Marylanders without necessitating a State of Emergency.

“The Maryland Department of Emergency Management is coordinating the State’s response to this extreme heat,” said Maryland Department of Emergency Management Secretary Russ Strickland. “With the State of Preparedness in place, MDEM will focus on information sharing across all levels of government and with our private and nonprofit sector partners, and coordinating operations across State agencies to support local response as needed. These proactive actions mean that the right resources will be in the right place, at the right time.”

According to the National Weather Service, Marylanders can expect the following conditions from Wednesday through Sunday:

Daytime temperatures in the mid-90s are expected for the state with highs reaching 100 or more; heat indices are forecasted for 105-110 and a potential peak of 115.

The hottest conditions are expected Thursday through Saturday (July 2 to 4).

Overnight temperatures are expected to remain above 80 degrees across most of Maryland.

Prolonged heat and humidity will increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working outdoors or participating in outdoor activities.

“While Marylanders begin enjoying summer days, we remind our communities to stay safe—many are at risk for heat-related illness during the extreme heat we are experiencing this week,” said Maryland Department of Health Secretary Dr. Meena Seshamani. “Remember to check on those who are particularly vulnerable to this weather, including young children, senior citizens and people with chronic diseases. Be sure that they have the resources they need to stay comfortable and safe, or help them locate one of the dozens of local cooling centers available.”

Preparedness Recommendations:

Never leave infants, children or pets inside a parked vehicle.

Increase fluid intake, regardless of activity level. Don’t wait until thirsty to drink fluids; drink more liquid than thirst indicates.

Avoid "heat hangover;" continue to drink fluids even after strenuous activity, enabling the body to maintain optimum hydration and helping prevent the after effects of heat exposure such as headaches and fatigue.

Avoid beverages containing alcohol, caffeine, or large amounts of sugar as they dehydrate the body.

Avoid very cold beverages as they may cause stomach cramps.

Consider canceling or rescheduling any outdoor activities during peak heat times. If active during this time frame, drink a minimum of 16 to 32 ounces of water each hour.

Some medications, both prescription and over-the-counter, may increase the risk of heat related illness. Consult your physician if you have questions.

Wear sunscreen with a minimum SPF 15. Apply at least 30 minutes before going outdoors, and re-apply as necessary.

Rest frequently in shady areas so that the body’s temperature has a chance to recover.

If unaccustomed to working or exercising in a hot environment, gradually increase the pace and limit exercise or work time.

Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing; sunglasses to protect the eyes; and a wide-brimmed hat to provide shade and keep the head cool.

Know where your local cooling centers are located.

Be aware of new Maryland regulations for working in hot conditions.

For more information about heat preparedness, please visit the Maryland Department of Emergency Management website.

Information about cooling centers across Maryland and additional resources for extreme heat available from the Maryland Department of Health.

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