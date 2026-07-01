Bluberd Selects Greater Orlando to Launch Mobile Digital Billboard Advertising Platform

Bluberd is launching mobile digital billboard advertising in Greater Orlando using vehicle-mounted digital displays.

Bluberd chose Greater Orlando to validate mobile digital billboard advertising across a dynamic mix of business, tourism, entertainment, and traffic.

Greater Orlando gives Bluberd the right mix of advertisers, traffic, tourism, events, and local business density to prove mobile digital billboard advertising.” — Michael Sidawi, Founder and CEO of Bluberd

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bluberd, a mobile digital out-of-home advertising platform, announced today that it has selected Greater Orlando as its first launch market for its vehicle-mounted digital advertising network.The company chose Greater Orlando for strategic reasons, including the region’s concentration of local businesses, tourism activity, entertainment venues, professional services, events, commuter traffic, and high-visibility commercial corridors. For Bluberd, Orlando provides a diverse proving ground to validate a new category of mobile digital billboard advertising Bluberd is designed to help businesses reach real-world customers through semi-transparent digital displays mounted in the rear windows of participating vehicles. The platform combines physical-world visibility with mobile, digital, geotargeted, remotely managed advertising inventory.“Greater Orlando gives us the right mix of advertisers, traffic patterns, tourism, events, and local business density to prove this model,” said Michael Sidawi, Founder and CEO of Bluberd. “Traditional billboard advertising can be expensive, fixed, and difficult for many businesses to access. Bluberd gives advertisers a more flexible way to get attention in the real world while creating a new earning opportunity for participating drivers.”The company’s early platform brings together vehicle-mounted display hardware, remote campaign management, driver participation, and advertiser onboarding into a market-based network model. Instead of relying on a single fixed billboard location, Bluberd allows advertisers to reach audiences across active traffic areas through mobile digital displays.Bluberd matters because it addresses a gap between traditional outdoor advertising and digital media. Traditional billboards offer physical visibility but are fixed in one location. Digital ads offer flexibility but are often crowded, ignored, or limited to screens. Bluberd is building a platform that brings digital flexibility into the physical world through connected vehicle-based advertising.The company has already begun validating the model through working display hardware, live vehicle testing, advertiser interest, and driver participation in the Greater Orlando area. The initial launch is focused on onboarding businesses that want budget-friendly exposure across one of Florida’s most active business and entertainment markets.Target advertisers include local service businesses, real estate professionals, restaurants, medical offices, attorneys, entertainment venues, tourism-related businesses, retail brands, event promoters, and regional companies seeking greater visibility in the market.Sidawi, an Orlando-based entrepreneur and operator, is leading Bluberd with a focus on execution, local market development, technology validation, and scalable growth. His background includes building and operating businesses across education, real estate, technology, and advertising-related ventures.The Greater Orlando launch represents the first step in Bluberd’s broader market-by-market expansion strategy. The company plans to use Orlando to validate advertiser demand, driver participation, campaign performance, installation processes, and operating systems before expanding into additional Florida markets.“As we build density in Greater Orlando, the goal is to create a repeatable model that can scale into other markets,” Sidawi said. “We believe mobile digital billboard advertising can become a powerful new channel for businesses that want real-world attention without the limitations of traditional billboard inventory.”Bluberd is currently onboarding Greater Orlando businesses interested in mobile digital billboard advertising and building strategic relationships with advertisers, agencies, drivers, and market partners.About BluberdBluberd is a mobile digital out-of-home advertising platform that turns participating vehicles into connected mobile billboard inventory. The company uses vehicle-mounted digital display technology, remote campaign management, and a driver network model to help businesses reach real-world audiences in motion. Bluberd is currently onboarding advertisers in the Greater Orlando area.Media ContactMichael SidawiFounder and CEOBluberdinfo@bluberd.combluberd.com

Bluberd Mobile Digital Billboard Advertising Platform

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