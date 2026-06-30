State Agriculture Department and New York Farm Viability Institut...

The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets, in collaboration with the New York Farm Viability Institute (NYFVI), announced $1.36 million in funding is available through the New York State Grown & Certified (NYS G&C) Research and Development Grant. This is the first time that program funds have been specifically dedicated to research and development as a way to help agricultural producers, processors, and distributors launch new NYS G&C products or increase distribution of existing products. This funding opportunity builds on the $8.5 million awarded to NYS G&C participants this past fall for infrastructure and technology projects.

State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “Working with our partners at the New York Farm Viability Institute, we are pleased to offer for the first time to our New York State Grown & Certified participants this new grant opportunity focused on research and development. It will help accelerate the creation of new value-added Grown & Certified products and get them to market while providing resources and support along the way. I encourage all Grown & Certified participants to learn more and apply for the program.”

Executive Director of New York Farm Viability Institute Aaron Ristow said, “This grant opportunity represents an important investment in the long-term viability of New York farms participating in the New York State Grown & Certified Program. By supporting research, development, and commercialization efforts, this funding will help producers bring new value-added products to market, strengthen their businesses, and expand opportunities for growth across the state’s agricultural sector.”

The NYS G&C Research and Development Grant, which is administered by New York Farm Viability Institute on behalf of the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets, is available to businesses currently enrolled in the NYS G&C program and making edible products. Applications that meet all technical requirements will be awarded funding on a rolling basis until funds are exhausted. Grants will range from $10,000 to $50,000.

The program is designed to help farms move from concept to commercialization, increasing market opportunities for New York–grown products. The grant provides funding for technical services that help applicants move their product ideas forward in a thoughtful and structured way.

Applicants must identify where they currently are in their research and product development journey and define what support they need to move to the next stage. Some applicants may only be at the beginning stages of researching a new product idea, while other applicants may already have their NYS Grown & Certified products on the market and are looking to increase production or sales.

Applicants are encouraged to use the following resources to strengthen their proposals and successfully navigate the product development and commercialization process:

Webinar: Thursday, July 2, 2026 | 5:00pm to 6:00pm EST. Join using this link.

Thursday, July 2, 2026 | 5:00pm to 6:00pm EST. Join using this link. Workshops: Workshops offered through Cornell Food Connections can provide valuable support throughout the process, as they are designed to guide food producers and entrepreneurs in developing and bringing new food and beverage products to market.

The Request for Applications (RFA), details on Technical Requirements, and webinar recordings can be found here on the NYFVI website. Questions can be emailed to [email protected].

About the NYS Grown & Certified Program

Launched in 2016, and currently celebrating its 10th anniversary, NYS Grown & Certified assures consumers that the food they are buying is local and produced to a higher standard by requiring participating producers to adopt food safety standards and enroll in an environmental management program. Since the program began, NYS Grown & Certified has grown and evolved to include 20 agricultural commodities and processing industries. This voluntary program is a cooperative effort among producers, processors, wholesalers, retailers, restaurants, and the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets to meet consumer demand for high-quality food and agricultural products. It is supported by a marketing campaign, including on-product labels, promotional materials, and sales materials. Learn more at certified.ny.gov and follow the program on Facebook and Instagram.

The Grown & Certified Research and Development Grant and the Grown & Certified Infrastructure and Technology Grant Program were funded through Round XII and Round XIII of New York State’s Regional Economic Development Council (REDC) Initiative.