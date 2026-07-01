Breaking Burnout for Nurses Podcast Invites Maria Luque, PhD, to Talk on Menopause, Body Image, & Nourishment for Nurses

Breaking Burnout for Nurses Podcast Breaking Burnout for Nurses Podcast episode with guest Maria Luque, Phd Dr. Maria Luque's new book, "New Moves in Menopause"

New episode “Menopause Body Image for Nurses: New Moves in Menopause — Part 1” releases July 6, 2026 at 10 a.m. Pacific. — "Part 2,” the following week.

Working with Maria as my menopause coach completely shifted how I see this stage of life.” — Halle Berry

CAMARILLO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Breaking Burnout for Nurses Podcast Welcomes Guest Maria Luque, PhD , for a Two-Part Conversation on Menopause, Body Image, and Nourishment for Nurses The Breaking Burnout for Nurses Podcast , hosted by Bonnie Kitahata , RN, ONC, welcomes Maria Luque, PhD, fitness expert, menopause coach, Air Force Veteran, former health sciences professor, and founder of Fitness in Menopause, for a powerful two-part conversation inspired by Luque’s new book, New Moves In Menopause: A Fearless Guide to a Stronger, Healthier, & Saner Midlife.The first episode, “Menopause Body Image for Nurses: New Moves in Menopause — Part 1,” releases Monday, July 6, 2026, at 10 a.m. Pacific. The follow-up episode, “Menopause Nourishment for Nurses: New Moves in Menopause — Part 2,” will be released the following week.In Part 1, Kitahata and Luque discuss body image in menopause, a topic that resonates deeply with nurses and healthcare professionals who spend their careers caring for others while often pushing their own physical and emotional well-being to the side. The conversation invites nurses to approach midlife body changes with more compassion, curiosity, and self-respect — instead of comparison, shame, or unrealistic expectations.“Nurses spend so much time caring for everyone else that we sometimes forget we are allowed to feel good in our own bodies, too,” said Bonnie Kitahata, RN, ONC, host of the Breaking Burnout for Nurses Podcast. “This conversation with Maria is warm, honest, and empowering. It gives nurses permission to look at menopause and body image in a more compassionate way.”Luque’s book, co-written with Robin Chotzinoff, offers a fresh and practical perspective on menopause, movement, fitness, and midlife health. Rather than focusing only on workouts, routines, or fitness tracking, New Moves In Menopause encourages women to think about movement in a broader, more adventurous way — one that includes strength, flexibility, and mental resilience.The book describes the “New Moves” approach as one that values curiosity over control, compassion over comparison, and ongoing adventure over perfection. Through that lens, menopause becomes less about fighting change and more about learning to move with it.Luque is one of the most credentialed and trusted voices in women’s midlife fitness, with a PhD and MS in Health Sciences and more than two decades of expertise. She is also known as a menopause coach to Halle Berry. A quote featured on the cover of New Moves In Menopause states, “Working with Maria as my menopause coach completely shifted how I see this stage of life.”For Kitahata, the episode also reflects the broader mission of Breaking Burnout for Nurses: helping nurses avoid, survive, and recover from burnout while reconnecting with health, meaning, and joy both at work and at home.The Breaking Burnout for Nurses Podcast features short, practical, and uplifting conversations designed especially for nurses. Episodes explore burnout recovery, wellness, career options, mindset, self-care, leadership, resilience, and real-life strategies nurses can actually use.“Menopause is not separate from nurse burnout,” Kitahata said. “When nurses are exhausted, overextended, and experiencing body changes they don’t fully understand, it can affect confidence, energy, and self-image. Conversations like this help bring those experiences out of isolation and into support.”New Moves In Menopause: A Fearless Guide to a Stronger, Healthier, & Saner Midlife is published by Fitness in Menopause, LLC. The book is available through Amazon, Walmart, and other retailers. More information about Maria Luque, PhD, and her work can be found at https://www.drmarialuque.com/ The episode will be available on Libsyn, iHeartRadio, Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, and YouTube at YouTube.com/@BreakingBurnout2033.About Breaking Burnout for Nurses Podcast:Hosted by Bonnie Kitahata, RN, ONC, the Breaking Burnout for Nurses Podcast offers practical, encouraging conversations to help nurses avoid, survive, and recover from burnout. With warmth, honesty, and real-life strategies, the podcast supports nurses in reclaiming balance, energy, purpose, and a life they love. New episodes are released Mondays at 10 a.m. Pacific.About Maria Luque, PhD:Maria Luque, PhD, is a fitness expert, menopause coach, Air Force Veteran, former health sciences professor, and founder of Fitness in Menopause. With a PhD and MS in Health Sciences and over two decades of expertise, she is one of the most credentialed and trusted voices in women’s midlife fitness and the author of New Moves In Menopause: A Fearless Guide to a Stronger, Healthier, & Saner Midlife, with Robin Chotzinoff.Media Contact:Bonnie Kitahata, RN, ONCBreaking Burnout for Nurses PodcastYouTube: www.YouTube.com/@BreakingBurnout2033 LinkedIn: www.LinkedIn.com/in/BonnieKitahata Email: bonnie@breakingburnout.com

Menopause Body Image for Nurses

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