United Restoration Urges Florida Property Owners to Prepare as 2026 Hurricane Season Opens — “It Only Takes One Storm”

United Restoration - Water Damage Restoration & Mold Remediation Company

With NOAA forecasting an active 2026 hurricane season, IICRC-certified United Restoration urges Florida property owners to prepare before storms hit.

Every major flood we respond to affects a family or a business that assumed it wouldn’t happen to them. The storms we remember most weren’t always in the busiest seasons. ” — Jordan Cohen

POMPANO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season officially opens, United Restoration, a family-owned, IICRC-certified disaster-restoration company serving Florida since 2006, is urging homeowners, businesses, and government property managers across the state to finalize their storm-preparedness plans before the first named storm forms.The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is forecasting a below-normal season this year, with 8 to 14 named storms, 3 to 6 hurricanes, and 1 to 3 major hurricanes of Category 3 strength or higher. NOAA places a 55% probability on below-normal activity, citing a developing El Niño pattern. But forecasters have been emphatic that a quieter outlook does not mean a safer one. As NOAA’s National Weather Service has noted, it only takes one storm to make for a very bad season, and a single landfalling system can flood thousands of Florida homes and businesses in a matter of hours.“A below-normal forecast is one of the most dangerous things a Florida property owner can hear, because it breeds complacency,” said Jordan Cohen, Executive Vice President and General Counsel of United Restoration. “Every major flood we respond to affects a family or a business that assumed it wouldn’t happen to them. The storms we remember most weren’t always in the busiest seasons. Preparation is what separates a manageable cleanup from a months-long rebuild.”What Florida property owners should do in the first 60 minutes of water damage United Restoration says the hours immediately following storm or flood damage are decisive, because standing water and trapped humidity can trigger mold growth within 24 to 48 hours. The company recommends that property owners:• Prioritize safety first - avoid standing water near electrical sources and do not enter structurally compromised areas.• Document everything with photos and video before moving or removing anything, which protects the insurance claim.• Stop the water source if it can be done safely, and move valuables and electronics to a dry area.• Call a certified restoration professional immediately, rather than waiting for the water to recede on its own.“The biggest mistake we see is waiting,” said Cohen. “Drywall, flooring, and framing that could have been saved on day one often can’t be saved on day three. Calling early almost always means less damage, lower cost, and a faster return home.”United Restoration operates 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, with an average after-hours callback time of roughly 10 minutes and crews typically on-site within an hour of a confirmed emergency. The company is an IICRC Certified Firm, bills insurance providers directly, requires no upfront cost from property owners, and, unlike many Florida contractors, does not use Assignment of Benefits (AOB) contracts, a practice the state has linked to inflated claims and consumer disputes.The company’s experience spans residential homes and large-scale commercial and government recovery. United Restoration has managed projects as large as a 750,000-square-foot, 20-story courthouse damaged by Hurricane Irma and an entire surgical center flooded by a burst pipe, and it prepares all estimates using Xactimate, the insurance industry’s most widely used estimating platform.United Restoration serves communities across South and Central Florida, including Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Pompano Beach, Naples, Fort Myers, Cape Coral, and Orlando.Florida property owners experiencing water, storm, fire, or mold damage can reach United Restoration’s 24/7 emergency line at (844) 979-8500.About United RestorationUnited Restoration is a family-owned, IICRC-certified disaster-restoration company headquartered in Pompano Beach, Florida, with a Southwest Florida office in Fort Myers. Operating since 2006, the company provides 24/7 water damage restoration, mold remediation, fire and smoke damage restoration, storm damage restoration , biohazard and crime scene cleanup, and commercial and residential restoration services throughout South and Central Florida. United Restoration offers direct insurance billing, no upfront cost, and does not use Assignment of Benefits contracts. Learn more at www.unitedrestorationfl.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.