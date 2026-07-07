'The Illusion of Inclusion' by Author, Educator, Disability Advocate LATAVIA Sturdivant, Ms. Wheelchair America 2026

Challenges Society to Confront the Idea of Inclusion In a Powerful New Book

Inclusion is a word that we say, but we don’t often put into action, We need more than words only to truly include people who are ably different. We want the world to be inclusive for everyone.” — LATAVIA Sturdivant

NEW YORK NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- “The Illusion of Inclusion” Challenges Society to Confront the Idea of Inclusion In a Powerful New Book By Author, Educator, Disability Advocate LATAVIA Sturdivant, Ms. Wheelchair America 2026These are challenging times for the ably different community. Yet, at the same time, opportunities abound for policy makers and for society as a whole to truly confront the obstacles faced by disabled citizens and to strive to remove physical and psychological barriers and create an environment that is intrinsically inclusive, widely accessible, and open to everyone.Such is the foundation of a groundbreaking new book by Yonkers author, educator and disability advocate LATAVIA Sturdivant and available on Amazon Books, Barnes & Noble, and Shop Books Direct. “ The Illusion of Inclusion: Reflections for Change-Makers ,” just released, challenges readers to move beyond performative inclusion and take concrete action toward a more accessible, equitable world for the ably different community. Sturdivant brings a story that is urgent, personal, and long overdue.“Inclusion is a word that we say, but we don’t often put into action,” says Sturdivant, the first New Yorker to hold the Ms. Wheelchair America title. Born with cerebral palsy and navigating daily life from a wheelchair, she brings both personal urgency and professional expertise to the subject. “We need to move beyond performative language to truly include people who are ably different. We want the world to be inclusive for everyone.”The Illusion of Inclusion was born of frustration — the culmination of years of not being fully seen, heard, or understood. Drawing on her TEDx talk (TEDx Deer Park Women, and built around personal reflections, real-life scenarios, journal prompts, and facilitated discussion questions, the book is a hands-on guide for individuals, educators, policymakers, and corporate leaders. “It was the frustration that people were not understanding all that it takes to live in a world that is not designed for you,” Sturdivant says. “Actually, there should not be obstacles in the world we live in today. Through empathy comes greater inclusion.”The book confronts a persistent gap: society has made gestures toward accessibility — a ramp here, a checkbox there — while leaving systemic barriers intact. Sturdivant knows the cost of that gap firsthand; when an airline damaged her wheelchair, a story that drew national media attention, she went six weeks without essential equipment. “They’ve created a system designed to help us get what we need, but then they’ve stripped a lot of it away,” she explains. “That makes things extremely difficult for us to be productive individuals.” Her prescription is not sympathy but participation: “It means having a seat at the table — and being involved in the changes that pertain to us.”With disability rights under increasing legislative pressure, Sturdivant’s message carries particular urgency. “We’re a minority group that any one of us could belong to at any given time,” she notes. It’s a sobering reminder that for all that has been accomplished since the adoption of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, there is much work left to be done. Sturdivant is leading the charge with her advocacy, her tenacity, and now a new primer — The Illusion of Inclusion — to show others how it’s done.To interview Author, Educator, Disability Advocate LATAVIA Sturdivant, Ms. Wheelchair America 2026 In-Person or Via ZoomContact: Fred Yaeger (914) 525-9198

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.